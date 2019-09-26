An alleged cover-up, a secret server and more bombshells in Trump whistleblower complaint

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Stocks fell as traders monitored the latest trade developments and assessed a whistleblower complaint against President Trump.US Marketsread more
China said it has purchased a "considerable" amount of U.S. soybeans and pork ahead of trade talks in Washington.Marketsread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.Politicsread more
In 2015, hackers accessed money stored on Dunkin' value cards of nearly 20,000 customers who created accounts through Dunkin's website and mobile apps.Restaurantsread more
The nine-page document also alleges efforts to suppress records involving Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president.Politicsread more
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.Politicsread more
"Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn't," President Donald Trump tweets.Marketsread more
The whistleblower says senior White House officials intervened to "lock down" records of the call with Zelensky.Politicsread more
GM has reinstated health care for its striking 48,000 United Auto Workers members as the two sides continue negotiations to reach a tentative deal to end the work stoppage,...Autosread more
While somewhat embarrassing for President Trump, the Ukraine whistleblower scandal is likely going to be a fatal blow for Joe Biden's campaign, according to Jake Novak.Politicsread more
Damning allegations against President Donald Trump and White House officials were exposed Thursday with the release by Congress of a complaint by a whistleblower who is a member of the U.S. intelligence community.
Among them is the whistleblower's belief that Trump's actions were so obviously egregious that White House officials promptly launched a cover-up to minimize the chance that Trump's efforts to have a foreign power dig up dirt on a leading Democratic presidential contender would become public.
The complaint says that "more than half a dozen U.S. officials" provided information detailed in the report over a four-month period.
Here are the biggest bombshell claims in the complaint: