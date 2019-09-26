Carlos Ghosn's wife says Nissan trial shows 'dark side' of Japan, bias against foreigners

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Peloton buyers aren't quite sure whether it's a hardware company...

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.

Technologyread more

China trade talks set to resume Oct. 10

Trump administration officials have said they expected the talks with Beijing, which stalled out earlier this year amid disputes over a possible trade deal, to resume next...

Politicsread more

Wall Street donors warn Democrats: We may back Trump if you...

In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.

2020 Electionsread more

Global talent sports agency Endeavor pulls plug on IPO day before...

Mega talent sports agency Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.

Marketsread more

Pelosi on Trump whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.

Politicsread more

Here's everything WeWork's new co-CEOs are trying to sell since...

Just two days after Adam Neumann's exit at WeWork, the company's new CEOs are taking significant steps to trim the fat in the hopes that it will help it get back on track for...

Technologyread more

Beyond Meat shorts lose over $80 million in one day as stock...

Beyond Meat stock jumped on Thursday and that's putting pressure on the hundreds of millions of dollars that investors have bet against the stock.

Investingread more

Delta is buying 20% of LATAM, Latin America's largest airline

Delta Air Lines is buying a 20% stake in LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, as the Atlanta-based carrier aggressively pursues exposure to international markets.

Airlinesread more

Pentagon to deploy Patriot missile system to Saudi Arabia after...

The Pentagon announced that the U.S. will send a Patriot missile battery, radars and roughly 200 support personnel to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the attacks on its oil...

Defenseread more

Saudi Arabia prepares to offer first ever tourist visas despite...

The kingdom aims to bring international and domestic visits to Saudi Arabia to 100 million annually by 2030.

Tourismread more

Tesla update lets some owners summon their cars like calling a...

Tesla Smart Summon, in the new Version 10 software update, will let customers who have the Full Self-Driving Capability or Enhanced Autopilot summon their cars as long as...

Technologyread more

Peloton slides after opening below IPO price in market debut

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Autos

Carlos Ghosn's wife says Nissan trial shows 'dark side' of Japan, bias against foreigners

Elijah Shama
Key Points
  • Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's wife accused Japanese authorities treating husband worse than his Japanese counterparts because he's a foreigner.
  • The SEC settled its case against Ghosn and another former executive this week over filing false financial disclosures that omitted more than $140 million in total compensation.
  • Ghosn still faces trial in Japan for alleged misappropriation of funds.
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole sits down for an interview with CNBC on June 4, 2019.
Michael Newberg | CNBC

Carole Ghosn, the wife of embattled former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, said the upcoming criminal trial in Japan against her husband shows a "dark side" of the nation and bias against foreign executives.

"I think my husband doesn't look like is going to get a fair trial, the way they are behaving, the way that they are treating him compared to Japanese like Saikawa," she said of Nissan's former CEO Hiroto Saikawa, who was allowed to resign earlier this month after an internal investigation found that he received improper payments that weren't disclosed to shareholders.

Carole Ghosn, who was speaking to CNBC's Sarah Eisen on "Closing Bell" on Thursday, said the disparity in treatment shows the nation's favoritism for its own people.

"I think we're seeing the dark side of Japan Inc. where we see this inward closing culture that is biased to foreigners," she said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settled charges Monday against Carlos Ghosn and former director Gregory Kelly for filing false financial disclosures that omitted more than $140 million in total compensation.

She said her husband didn't receive any of that money.