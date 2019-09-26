'This is how people get hurt' — Cramer warns against getting too excited about Peloton's IPO

The nine-page document also alleges efforts to suppress records involving Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president.Politicsread more
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.Politicsread more
Peloton CEO John Foley says he hopes to see "some momentum" in the company's stock in its market debut.Health and Scienceread more
Stocks opened little changed on Thursday after a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump was released.US Marketsread more
"This is the kind of thing that will be exciting for today, tomorrow. And then, I think we're going to look back say, 'What were we thinking,'" predicts CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Amazon's desire to keep its lead in voice controlled AI means it's testing a lot of strange new products in public.Technologyread more
Buyers are back in the housing market, but they are still having a hard time finding what they want and what they can afford.Real Estateread more
U.S. business investment contracted more sharply that previously estimated in the second quarter and corporate profit growth was tepid.Economyread more
McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.Food & Beverageread more
A congressional panel asks e-cigarette makers to halt all television, radio, print and digital advertising "in the interest of safeguarding the health and well-being of one of...Health and Scienceread more
Technology, consumer discretionary and financial stocks look most attractive to Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo's Investment Institute, as stocks...Trading Nationread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer issued a warning to investors on Thursday about another IPO that he believes is overhyped.
The "Mad Money" host, who earlier this week called Peloton "a way to hang your towels up," blasted the soon-to-be new stock before it opened on the Nasdaq for its first day of trading as a public company.
"It's not a flash in the pan, but it's not something people should be so excited about because this is how people get hurt," Cramer said on "Squawk Box" on Thursday.
"This is the kind of thing that will be exciting for today, tomorrow. And then, I think we're going to look back and say, 'What were we thinking,'" he predicted.
On Wednesday evening, Peloton priced its initial public offering at $29 per share, the high-end of the expected range. The IPO raised $1.16 billion, valuing the company at $8.1 billion.
In an earlier interview on "Squawk Box," Peloton Interactive co-founder and CEO John Foley said it could have been priced even higher. "We think we generally left something on the table in terms of pricing," he explained. "I feel like we weren't greedy."
Cramer sees it differently. "People get very excited about a stock like this. They shouldn't be. I wish this thing were priced at like $22, $23 and went higher," he added.
Peloton describing itself as more than a high-end bike and treadmill maker is dubious, Cramer suggested.
Foley said Peloton is a media company, in addition an exercise machine, technology, and subscription company. "To the extent that we stream close to 1,000 hours of live television programming around the world every month, it's hard not to say we're a media company as well," he said. "I mean, this is original programming. We have thousands of classes on demand and we have almost 1,000 live classes every month."
"It's great they can portray all these things," said Cramer. But at the end of the day, he argued, "It's a company that's an exercycle."
"My wife has it. She regularly hangs laundry on it, which is terrific because I don't want the laundry in my closet," said Cramer, in a new twist on Monday's "hang your towels up'" hyperbole.
However, on a serious note, he said, "I just don't want people to lose money."
Peloton was not immediately available to respond to CNBC's request for comment on Cramer's remarks.
Earlier this month, Cramer spoke out against the embattled WeWork IPO before the offering was delayed. He also wasn't too hot on SmileDirectClub, which has had a rocky debut.