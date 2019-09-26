The fall TV season starts this week. Here are the shows that are ending:

ABC's "Modern Family" Peter "Hopper" Stone | Disney ABC Television Group | Getty Images

Goodbye, summer. Hello fall. While the days are getting cooler, television is just heating up. Starting this week, networks, premium channels and streaming platforms have started to premiere their new shows and launch fresh seasons of old favorites. There are dozens of new programs hitting the airwaves, but also quite a few that are having their swan song. Shows like "Veep," "The Big Bang Theory," and "Game of Thrones," already took their bows in the spring, but there are a number more that start their final seasons this week. As long-running programs like "Modern Family," "Silicon Valley" and "Homeland" will close out their stories in the coming months, so too will shorter-lived shows like "The Good Place," "The Deuce" and "Fuller House." There are a number of reasons that shows will have these well-advertised final seasons. In some cases, showrunners decide that the story has reached its perfect conclusion. This is where the characters were meant to go and, so, the show ends. Other times, it's about ratings. A long-running show is doing well, but not as well as it had during its peak. And then there are the creators, actors and crew behind the show. As TV shows run for more and more seasons, rising stars may want to seek other opportunities in the industry. Here's a rundown of the shows that premiere their final seasons this fall.

NBC

Sept. 26 marks the beginning of the end for NBC's "The Good Place." The innovative comedy from the mind of Michael Schur ("Parks and Recreation," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") heads into its fourth and final on Thursday, much to the dismay of its viewers. "The Good Place," which tells the tale of Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) who dies and accidentally arrives in the "good place" instead of the bad place, where she really belongs. While Eleanor spends the first season trying to remain in the good place, mostly with the help of Chidi, a deceased ethics professor, she comes to realize a shocking truth. Schur's show has been lauded for its creative use of ethics and philosophy within the context of a sitcom. Schur told audiences back in June that this season would be the show's last. He noted that he was was tempted to extend the show's run but the story had come to a natural conclusion. "The Good Place" has been nominated for seven Emmys, but has not won.

"Chidi Sees the Time-Knife" Episode 312 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kristen Bell as Eleanor, William Jackson Harper as Chidi, D'Arcy Carden as Janet, Manny Jacinto as Jason, Jameela Jamil as Tehani NBC | NBCUniversal | Getty Images

ABC

After a decade on television, "Modern Family" started its final bow on Wednesday. The show has followed three different types of families — nuclear, step and same-sex — living in in the Los Angeles area, who are all interrelated. The patriarch Jay Pritchett is remarried to a much younger woman, Gloria, who had a young son from a previous marriage. Jay has a daughter named Claire, who is married to Phil Dunphy. Together, Claire and Phil have three children. Jay also has a son named Mitchell, who is married to Cameron Tucker. They have an adopted daughter named Lily. "Modern Family" has earned 22 Emmy awards so far during its run. ABC will also be saying goodbye to Shonda Rhimes' "How to Get Away with Murder." Starting Thursday, the show will enter its sixth and final season. The show has centered around Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), a law professor at a university who, with five of her students, became entwined in a murder plot. And that was just the premise for the first season. "How to Get Away with Murder" was nominated for nine Emmys, but only took home one. Davis won the lead actress prize in 2015.

ABC's "Modern Family" stars Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Sofía Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, and Ed ONeill as Jay Pritchett. Jill Greenberg | Walt Disney Television | Getty Images

CBS

CBS's "Madame Secretary" will air its final season starting Oct. 6. The American political drama follows Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni), a former CIA analyst and political science professor who has risen to become the Secretary of State.

HBO

HBO began airing the third and final season of "The Deuce" on Sept. 9. The show features James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal playing twins and tells the story of the legalization and rise of the porn industry in New York City during the 1970s. "The Deuce" explored government and police corruption, the drug epidemic and the real-estate booms and busts during the era. The show has not been nominated for an Emmy, but Gyllenhaal was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance. In October, HBO will air the sixth and final season of the hit comedy "Silicon Valley." The Emmy-nominated show took a comedic look at the epicenter of technological innovation in Silicon Valley, California. It focuses on a group of friends who founded a startup company in their living room. The show has been nominated for 40 Emmys during the course of its run, but has only won two.

Ali Paige Goldstein | HBO

Amazon

Amazon's alternate history TV show "Man in the High Castle," loosely based on the Philip K. Dick novel of the same name, will come to an end after its fourth season. The final season will air on Nov. 15. The show is set in a parallel universe where Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan won World War II and have taken control over America. The series starts in 1962 and follows a number of characters who come into contact with film reels that depict Japan and Germany losing the war. "Transparent" was an Emmy darling for much of its four-season run, earning 28 nominations and bringing home eight trophies. However, sexual harassment claims against lead actor Jeffrey Tambor ultimately led to his firing. Tambor played a retired college professor named Mort, who opens up to her family about always identifying as a woman. The show centers around Mort transitioning into Maura and how his family deals with the change. Amazon is ending "Transparent" on Sept. 27 with a two-hour long musical. Tambor will not appear. Instead, Maura will die off screen and the finale will be focused on the family's grieving process.

Rufus Sewell as John Smith in The Man in the High Castle. Source: IMDB

Netflix

"The Ranch," a sitcom staring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott, is coming to an end on Netflix. The show takes place on the fictional Iron River Ranch in the fictitious small town of Garrison, Colorado and follows the dysfunctional Bennett family. The final season of "The Ranch" will be divided into two parts. One half was released on Sept. 13 and the other half will be released in 2020.

Showtime

After eight years, and just as many Emmy wins, Showtime's "Homeland" will take its final bow this season. The show was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the original Israeli series "Prisoners of War" by Gideon Raff. The first season focused on a Marine that returned to the U.S. after eight years in captivity. CIA Agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) believes he has been corrupted and is connected to a terror plot that will be carried out on American soil. "Homeland" has an 85% Rotten Tomato score for the overall series. Notably, season one has a 100% score.

Claire Danes stars in "Homeland" on Showtime. Showtime

The CW

As the CW gears up for new releases like "Nancy Drew" and "Batwoman," it will also close out a number of shows this year. The long-running "Arrow," based on the Green Arrow character from DC Comics, will end after its eighth season. The tale of Oliver Queen, a rich playboy turned vigilante, will premiere its final season on Oct. 15. "Supernatural" will also end after a long run on the network. The show, which follows brothers Dean and Sam Winchester as they hunt demons, ghosts and monsters, will start its fifteenth and final season Oct. 10.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles star in "Supernatural" on the CW. The CW

USA

USA will bid adieu to "Mr. Robot" this year. The show follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a young cybersecurity engineer who leads a double life as a cyber vigilante hacker. He is recruited by a mysterious man known only as "Mr. Robot" to join a team of hacktivists. The show has been nominated for 12 Emmys and has won two. Sam Esmail, the show's creator, said he always imagined the story would wrap up within four or five seasons. The final season will premiere on Oct. 6.

Christian Slater stars in USA's "Mr. Robot." USA