Google's cloud chief says US-China trade war has not affected sales growth

Peloton slides after opening below IPO price in market debut

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.

Wall Street donors warn Democrats: We may back Trump if you...

In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.

Pelosi on Trump whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.

CDC says vaping lung cases surge 52% in the last week to 805 with...

"Most patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC," the CDC says.

Trump calls whistleblower source 'close to a spy' at NYC...

A complaint alleges that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate a political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and that White House officials covered up...

Uber app redesign combines ride-hailing and food delivery

The move comes amid investor skepticism about the company's long-term path to profitability.

US Senate confirms Trump nominee Eugene Scalia for labor...

The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Eugene Scalia, a prominent lawyer with a long record of challenging government regulations on behalf of companies...

Beyond Meat's stock could face more volatility after surging on...

Shares of Beyond Meat surged 12% Thursday after McDonald's announced a test of its plant-based burgers in Canada.

Tesla jumps on report Musk aims to deliver record 100,000 cars...

Shares of Tesla jumped more than 5% after Electrek, an electric vehicle news website, reported the internal email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Senate passes short-term funding bill to dodge government...

The continuing resolution funds the government through Nov. 21, setting up another potential showdown over spending just a week before Thanksgiving.

Acting intel chief Maguire won't say if Trump talked to him about...

Joseph Maguire's demurral came during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, days after an impeachment inquiry was sparked by President Donald Trump's suspected...

Walmart is receiving outside interest for its JetBlack...

Walmart has received inquiries from firms interested in JetBlack, which could entail the company spinning off its text-to-order business, partnering up with outside parties or...

Tech

Google's cloud chief says US-China trade war has not affected sales growth

Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
Key Points
  • Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a CNBC interview the cloud business is seeing "enormous growth around the world."
  • "Our growth has not been affected by the trade war," he said.
  • Kurian said the cloud business is "seeing the results" of investments in its sales team. 
VIDEO2:2002:20
Google Cloud CEO: We have no ambition to be a bank
CNBC TV

The trade war between the U.S. and China hasn't had an effect on Google's fast-growing cloud business, according to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

In a CNBC interview at the Sibos financial services conference in London Thursday, Kurian said the cloud business is seeing "enormous growth around the world," adding it has "not been affected by the trade war."

Kurian pointed to Google Cloud's "large presence" in Hong Kong and Taiwan and didn't rule out further expansion into China's cloud market.

"We continue to monitor the demand for our technology from Chinese customers," he said.

Cloud services in China are currently dominated by Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent. Asked whether he sees competition from those local players, Kurian replied, "we worry about everybody."

Google Cloud's biggest competition still comes from U.S. companies. Amazon's AWS is the worldwide leader in cloud services with 33% market share, followed by Microsoft's Azure with 16% share, according to July data from Synergy Research Group. Google, meanwhile, captured 8% of the public cloud services market.

Kurian has prioritized growing Google Cloud's sales team as part of his effort to catch up with Amazon and Microsoft. He's also led a few acquisitions in recent months. In June, Google Cloud bought Looker for $2.6 billion. It also bought another Elastifile for an undisclosed amount in July.

VIDEO3:3203:32
Is Google a monopoly?
CNBC Explains

"We've hugely expanded all of the elements of our customer-facing front. Sales, technical people, customer service, even our business practice and legal team," he said. "We're seeing the results of that."

Kurian joined Google Cloud in 2018 after a 22-year career at Oracle. He replaced Diane Greene, the co-founder of VMware, who struggled to make Google's cloud business a serious competitor with Amazon and Microsoft.

In July, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the company's cloud business had reached $8 billion in annualized revenues. Alphabet, Google's parent company, does not specifically break out cloud sales in its earnings report, but Pichai said in 2018 the segment had reached $1 billion in quarterly revenues.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report

