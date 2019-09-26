With this strategy, 'you can't avoid becoming a millionaire'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Beyond Meat,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Officials were worried Trump was using his office to solicit...

The House released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint that has embroiled President Donald Trump in an impeachment inquiry.

Politicsread more

Watch: Acting intelligence director speaks about Trump...

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.

Politicsread more

Investors are betting on a Clinton-like market rally if House...

Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.

Market Insiderread more

Peloton CEO says IPO 'left something on the table on pricing'

Peloton's CEO speaks to CNBC ahead of its stock market debut.

IPOsread more

US business investment much weaker in the second quarter than...

U.S. business investment contracted more sharply that previously estimated in the second quarter and corporate profit growth was tepid.

Economyread more

Shares of Beyond Meat surge 18% after McDonald's tests its...

McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.

Food & Beverageread more

How one Wells Fargo investment strategist is positioning with...

Technology, consumer discretionary and financial stocks look most attractive to Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo's Investment Institute, as stocks...

Trading Nationread more

Latinos may be the key to future US economic growth, study argues

GDP among U.S. Latinos increased to $2.3 trillion in 2017, up from $1.7 trillion in 2010, the study finds.

Economyread more

Rite Aid jumped about 9% after reporting better-than-expected...

Rite Aid's stock surged in pre-market trading Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings under new CEO Heyward Donigan.

Health and Scienceread more

Top tech analyst says Apple's 'valuation no longer appears...

A top tech analyst says Apple isn't a compelling service-based investment when compared to peers like Facebook or Alphabet.

Investingread more

Facebook is the tech giant most likely to be punished in...

As the federal government broadens its antitrust review of big tech companies, Facebook is the Silicon Valley target with the most to fear, say technology executives surveyed...

Technology Executive Councilread more
Personal Finance

With this strategy, 'you can't avoid becoming a millionaire'

Annie Nova@AnnieReporter
Key Points
  • You don't need a lot of money to start investing. What you need is time.
  • If you save $5 a day in an account with a 10% annual return, you'll have around $30,000 in 10 years, $330,000 in 30 years and $2.3 million in 50 years.

Can you spare $5 a day? If so, you could become a millionaire — one day.

"If you start in your 20s with a couple of reasonable investments, you can't avoid becoming a millionaire," said Michael Taylor, author of "The Financial Rules for New College Graduates."

However, many young people are delaying or refusing to invest. 

More from Personal Finance:
What you need to know about the 'investor protection' rule
Tax holidays may not be the bargain you think they are
Not checking your credit report comes with risks

The average millennial doesn't expect to start saving for retirement until their late 30s, while half the generation isn't invested in the stock market at all, according to a study by TD Ameritrade.

That's a problem. 

Taylor provided some math to explain why. If you save $5 a day in an account with a 10%  annual return, you'll have around $30,000 in 10 years, $330,000 in 30 years and $2.3 million in 50 years. (The S&P 500's annual rate of return over the last 90 or so years has been around 10%. After adjusting for inflation, however, it's closer to 8%.)

Assuming a more modest 6.5% annual return, you'd have around $26,000 in 10 years, $168,000 in 30 years and $667,000 in 50 years.

"If you start late, you will never catch up to the person who started early with the same amount," Taylor said.