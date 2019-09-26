With this strategy, 'you can't avoid becoming a millionaire'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The House released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint that has embroiled President Donald Trump in an impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.Politicsread more
Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
Peloton's CEO speaks to CNBC ahead of its stock market debut.IPOsread more
U.S. business investment contracted more sharply that previously estimated in the second quarter and corporate profit growth was tepid.Economyread more
McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.Food & Beverageread more
Technology, consumer discretionary and financial stocks look most attractive to Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo's Investment Institute, as stocks...Trading Nationread more
GDP among U.S. Latinos increased to $2.3 trillion in 2017, up from $1.7 trillion in 2010, the study finds.Economyread more
Rite Aid's stock surged in pre-market trading Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings under new CEO Heyward Donigan.Health and Scienceread more
A top tech analyst says Apple isn't a compelling service-based investment when compared to peers like Facebook or Alphabet.Investingread more
Can you spare $5 a day? If so, you could become a millionaire — one day.
"If you start in your 20s with a couple of reasonable investments, you can't avoid becoming a millionaire," said Michael Taylor, author of "The Financial Rules for New College Graduates."
However, many young people are delaying or refusing to invest.
More from Personal Finance:
What you need to know about the 'investor protection' rule
Tax holidays may not be the bargain you think they are
Not checking your credit report comes with risks
The average millennial doesn't expect to start saving for retirement until their late 30s, while half the generation isn't invested in the stock market at all, according to a study by TD Ameritrade.
That's a problem.
Taylor provided some math to explain why. If you save $5 a day in an account with a 10% annual return, you'll have around $30,000 in 10 years, $330,000 in 30 years and $2.3 million in 50 years. (The S&P 500's annual rate of return over the last 90 or so years has been around 10%. After adjusting for inflation, however, it's closer to 8%.)
Assuming a more modest 6.5% annual return, you'd have around $26,000 in 10 years, $168,000 in 30 years and $667,000 in 50 years.
"If you start late, you will never catch up to the person who started early with the same amount," Taylor said.