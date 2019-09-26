Huawei CEO says it's working on 6G — but the technology is still some 10 years off

Ren Zhengfei, founder and chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies, left, speaks during an interview at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, in January.

Huawei has begun research on 6G — the successor to 5G mobile networks which are not yet widespread, according to its CEO Ren Zhengfei.

5G is the name of next-generation mobile networks that promises super-fast data speeds and the ability to underpin new technologies like driverless cars. These networks are slowly rolling out in places such as South Korea, the U.K. and soon China. However, they are not yet available on a large scale.

However, Huawei's founder Ren is already talking about 6G.

"We have parallel work being done on 5G and 6G, so we started out 6G a long time ago," Ren said during a CNBC-hosted panel on Thursday. He said it's in an "early phase" and there's still "a long way to go" before commercialization, according to an official translation of his Mandarin comments.

Ren said the technology is still "ten years out."