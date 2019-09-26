TD Ameritrade and other brokerages' shares tank after Interactive Brokers unveils service offering commission-free stock trades

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.Technologyread more
Interactive Brokers will now make any amount of your stock trades without commission fees, threatening rival brokerage firms.
Shares of retail brokerage firms TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, and ETrade Financial all traded down Friday afternoon upon the announcement.
Shares of TD Ameritrade sunk 6.5%, Charles Schwab dipped 2.2% and ETrade Financial fell 4.8%.
Interactive Brokers said its new product, called IBKR Lite, will "provide commission-free, unlimited trades on US exchange-listed stocks and Exchange Traded Funds," the company said in a release.
IBKR Lite will have zero commissions on U.S. stocks and ETFs, no account minimums, no inactivity fees, free market data, in addition to other features, the company said.
The new product will be available in October.
"In order to attract a broader audience, we wanted to remove any impediments to opening an IBKR account," said Thomas Peterffy, Chairman and CEO of Interactive Brokers in a release.