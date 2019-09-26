Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to headline Pepsi's Super Bowl Halftime Show

After weeks of speculation, it's official Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On Thursday, the National Football League, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced that the two superstars will share the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida come Feb. 2.

Lopez and Shakira are both celebrated artists on both the pop and Latin charts, with dozens of hit songs and albums between them.

Both Lopez and Shakira took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to tease the collaboration, each sharing a photo of the other.

Shortly after, both Pepsi and the NFL Twitter accounts announced the partnership.

"These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we're confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages," Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation company will co-produce the halftime show, which will air on Fox in 180 countries. Fox has extensive ties to Lopez through her show "World of Dance" and her previous role on "Shades of Blue," a crime drama that aired for three seasons on the network before ending.

While 2019's Super Bowl was watched by the fewest people in 11 years, according to Nielsen, it still remains one of the biggest advertising opportunity for companies.

It's likely that the lower-than-average viewership was due to the game being the lowest-scoring contest in Super Bowl history. The New England Patriots took home the Lombardi trophy, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

Lopez and Shakira could also help boost viewership for the 2020 match-up. Lopez has 44 million Twitter followers and Shakira has 51.5 million. Even those fans who are not interested in football will likely tune in just to see these two megastars perform.