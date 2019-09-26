Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to headline Pepsi's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.Technologyread more
In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.2020 Electionsread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.Politicsread more
The Pentagon announced that the U.S. will send a Patriot missile battery, radars and roughly 200 support personnel to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the attacks on its oil...Defenseread more
Delta Air Lines is buying a 20% stake in LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, as the Atlanta-based carrier aggressively pursues exposure to international markets.Airlinesread more
Tesla Smart Summon, in the new Version 10 software update, will let customers who have the Full Self-Driving Capability or Enhanced Autopilot summon their cars as long as...Technologyread more
The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Snap's Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman spoke about Snapchat's ability to help publisher reach individuals who aren't watching linear television.Technologyread more
Interactive Brokers announced a new product that will provide commission-free trades.Marketsread more
Investors grappled with worries over U.S.-China trade relations and the mounting pressure by Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump.Marketsread more
Peloton is worth $19 a share at most, according to Wall Street's valuation guru.Marketsread more
After weeks of speculation, it's official Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.
On Thursday, the National Football League, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced that the two superstars will share the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida come Feb. 2.
Lopez and Shakira are both celebrated artists on both the pop and Latin charts, with dozens of hit songs and albums between them.
Both Lopez and Shakira took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to tease the collaboration, each sharing a photo of the other.
Shortly after, both Pepsi and the NFL Twitter accounts announced the partnership.
"These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we're confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages," Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, said in a statement to the Associated Press.
Jay-Z's Roc Nation company will co-produce the halftime show, which will air on Fox in 180 countries. Fox has extensive ties to Lopez through her show "World of Dance" and her previous role on "Shades of Blue," a crime drama that aired for three seasons on the network before ending.
While 2019's Super Bowl was watched by the fewest people in 11 years, according to Nielsen, it still remains one of the biggest advertising opportunity for companies.
It's likely that the lower-than-average viewership was due to the game being the lowest-scoring contest in Super Bowl history. The New England Patriots took home the Lombardi trophy, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.
Lopez and Shakira could also help boost viewership for the 2020 match-up. Lopez has 44 million Twitter followers and Shakira has 51.5 million. Even those fans who are not interested in football will likely tune in just to see these two megastars perform.