Wall Street is 'terrified' of Elizabeth Warren — Jim Cramer says buy dips in health-care stocks

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.Technologyread more
Trump administration officials have said they expected the talks with Beijing, which stalled out earlier this year amid disputes over a possible trade deal, to resume next...Politicsread more
In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.2020 Electionsread more
In a surprising move, Endeavor pulled its IPO just before it was set to price, signaling a softer market for other initial offerings.Market Insiderread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.Politicsread more
Just two days after Adam Neumann's exit at WeWork, the company's new CEOs are taking significant steps to trim the fat in the hopes that it will help it get back on track for...Technologyread more
In its last earnings call, Illumina noted that it was impacted by weaknesses in the direct-to-consumer market, as sales of genetic tests from companies like 23andMe and...Technologyread more
Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.Marketsread more
Beyond Meat stock jumped on Thursday and that's putting pressure on the hundreds of millions of dollars that investors have bet against the stock.Investingread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday.Market Insiderread more
Delta Air Lines is buying a 20% stake in LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, as the Atlanta-based carrier aggressively pursues exposure to international markets.Airlinesread more
Wall Street is "terrified" of a potential Elizabeth Warren presidency and it has opened up buying opportunities in the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.
The worried investors are trying to game the 2020 election and the Massachusetts senator's odds of winning the Democratic Party nomination and the White House as she closes the lead of front-runner Joe Biden and even surpasses the former vice president in some polls, the "Mad Money" host said. The most recent Quinnipiac poll has Warren practically tied with Biden.
On top of lingering recession fears, impeachment talk and other contradicting factors, it helped contribute to the nearly 80-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, 0.24% fall in the S&P 500 and the 0.58% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, he said.
"As long as investors have trouble understanding that President Trump won't be removed from office by a Republican Senate, and Elizabeth Warren isn't some Marxist insurgent out to destroy capitalism, we could have more difficult days like this one," Cramer argued. "Maybe lots of them. Get used to it."
Warren's rise in the polls reflects the fall in managed-care stocks. Shares of both Cigna and UnitedHealth Group shed more than 3% in value during the session. The Massachusetts senator is part of the Democratic Party's progressive wing that wants to pass a national health-care system dubbed "Medicare for All." The program would get rid of the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare.
Cramer, however, went against the grain and recommended buying UnitedHealth because it has a 2% yield and is "about as oversold as any stock I can recall, down more than 70 points from its highs." He also noted that Cigna is a good opportunity as well.
"If Warren can really pass something like Medicare for All —a very big if — then the managed-care companies ... [will] cease to exist," Cramer said. "We don't even know if Sen. Warren is going to get the nomination yet, let alone the presidency. And even if she does win, that doesn't mean she'll have the votes to pass single payer.
"I think it's too soon to count out UNH out. It's too soon to write off Cigna," he continued. "These companies are coining money. Still, that doesn't change the fact that Wall Street is terrified of a Warren presidency, and you can see that fear everywhere."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com