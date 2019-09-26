Marvel's Kevin Feige to develop 'Star Wars' movie

By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...Technologyread more
The man behind Disney's expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting a chance to develop his own Star Wars film.
On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter said Kevin Feige, who is a massive Star Wars fan, will be lending his producing talents to a project set in a galaxy far, far away.
"With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy (Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy) is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together," Alan Horn, Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer, told The Hollywood Reporter.
Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
The news comes just a few months before Disney and Lucasfilm are set to close out the Skywalker Saga with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" — the third film in the new series of Star Wars films and the ninth in a series focused around Luke and Leia Skywalker.
Already Disney has two Star Wars trilogies in the works. One will be penned by "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson and one from the showrunners behind "Game of Thrones."
Additionally, Disney is ramping up its Star Wars offerings on Disney+.
Executive producer Jon Favreau ("Iron Man") partnered with Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: Clone Wars") on a live-action Star Wars space Western called "The Mandalorian."
The company is also launching a "Rogue One" prequel series that will center on Cassian Andor and K2-SO, as well as an Obi-Wan Kenobi series featuring Ewan McGregor.
The Star Wars franchise would be in good hands with Feige.
The long-time Marvel producer, who is a passionate fan himself, has had an incredible run of hits, including four of the top 10 movies in the U.S. and globally of all time. Not to mention, "Avengers: Endgame" is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Since releasing its first Disney produced Marvel movie in 2012, the company has earned more than $18.2 billion at the global box office. And it's already on its way to make billions more.
In the last two months, Marvel has announced a massive slate of films and TV shows that expand on the 23 movies already in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.