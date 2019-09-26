Peloton's future depends on whether investors think it's a hardware company or a fitness platform

Peloton hit the market on Thursday amid a wave of investor skepticism, following the disappointing debuts of Lyft and Uber earlier this year and the WeWork cataclysm of the past month.

While negative sentiment may be weighing on the stock — it fell 8% out of the gate — Peloton's business does not resemble the sharing economy companies at all. Peloton sells exercise bikes and treadmills and subscriptions that allow customers to take an assortment of live and on-demand classes.

That puts Peloton into a class of web-connected devices -- another market that's fallen out of favor with investors. But even with its lackluster debut, Peloton is trading at a multiple that's much higher than other pure-play consumer device makers like fitness-tracking company Fitbit, action camera maker GoPro, and Sonos, which sells wireless speakers and sound systems.

Fitbit and GoPro have been disastrous public market investments — both are down about 80% from their IPO price. Sonos is down slightly from its debut last year.

At the same time, Peloton is trading at a relative discount to Roku, which also makes a consumer device. Roku is up 41% from a year ago, and up a whopping 237% this year, even after a recent 40% drop on signs of heightened competition from Apple, Comcast and Facebook.

But that's because Roku has primarily become an advertising and software licensing company that's no longer dependent on device sales. In this view, Roku is more of a technology platform for streaming video content than a consumer hardware company.

Peloton's future on the market depends on which route investors take with it: Consumer hardware or fitness platform.