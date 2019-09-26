Peloton slides after opening below IPO price in market debut

Shares of Peloton fell 9% in the company's market debut Thursday, giving it a market value of $7.4 billion.

The opening trade was $27 per share, below its IPO pricing of $29 per share, which was at the high end of expectations. The offering raised $1.16 billion and initially valued the digital fitness company at $8.1 billion.

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs. Last week, WeWork owner The We Company postponed its IPO, following tepid demand for the office-sharing rental company. Earlier this month, shares of online dentistry company SmileDirectClub slid 28% on its debut, the worst market debut for a unicorn start-up this year.

Shares of Chewy, which went public in June, are down more than a quarter since its IPO. Shares of Slack are down nearly 40%.

"Investors are taking recent losses in IPOs — and investors are fleeing for safety in larger caps and Treasurys," said Kathleen Smith, principal at Renaissance Capital, which manages IPO-focused exchange-traded funds.