Rite Aid jumped about 9% after reporting better-than-expected earnings

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The House released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint that has embroiled President Donald Trump in an impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.Politicsread more
Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
Peloton's CEO speaks to CNBC ahead of its stock market debut.IPOsread more
U.S. business investment contracted more sharply that previously estimated in the second quarter and corporate profit growth was tepid.Economyread more
McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.Food & Beverageread more
Technology, consumer discretionary and financial stocks look most attractive to Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo's Investment Institute, as stocks...Trading Nationread more
GDP among U.S. Latinos increased to $2.3 trillion in 2017, up from $1.7 trillion in 2010, the study finds.Economyread more
Rite Aid's stock surged in pre-market trading Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings under new CEO Heyward Donigan.Health and Scienceread more
A top tech analyst says Apple isn't a compelling service-based investment when compared to peers like Facebook or Alphabet.Investingread more
Rite Aid's stock surged by about 9% in pre-market trading Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings under new CEO Heyward Donigan.
The pharmacy chain's overall sales, however, fell short of analysts' forecasts for its fiscal second quarter for 2020 ended Aug. 31, as did sales as locations open for at least a year.
Here's how the company performed compared with what Wall Street expected, based on analysts surveyed by Refinitiv :
Rite Aid updated its full-year forecast, reiterating its revenue guidance of between $21.5 billion and $21.9 billion while lowering its projected earnings. Rite Aid now expects to lose between $235 million and $275 million during fiscal 2020, compared with a net loss of $170.0 million and $220.0 million.
However, it narrowed its adjusted earnings per share forecast. It now expects EPS to range from zero to 56 cents a share. It previously projected EPS to fall between a loss of 14 cents a share to a gain of 72 cents a share.