Strong earthquake strikes Indonesia's Seram island, no tsunami risk

By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...Technologyread more
Mario Kart Tour, part of Nintendo's top-selling franchise of go-kart style racing games, launched for iOS and Android on Wednesday. The series has been around for more than...Technologyread more
The latest survey of Chinese businesses by China Beige Book showed debt levels remain on the rise, with bond issuance rising to its highest in the history of the survey.China Economyread more
Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
Marvel's Kevin Feige will be lending his producing talents to a project set in a galaxy far, far away, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.Entertainmentread more
Peloton is the first company to make cycles and treadmills equipped with screens for users to join live and recorded fitness classes remotely. It has earned a loyal and avid...Health and Scienceread more
Stocks in Asia traded mixed Thursday morning amid hopes that the U.S. and China could strike a deal soon.Asia Marketsread more
India could benefit from a protracted U.S.-China trade war as manufacturers look for alternatives and Washington looks for another partner in Asia.White Houseread more
After suffering an exodus of members, the Grocery Manufacturers Association on Thursday will announce it's changing its name to Consumer Brands Association next year.Food & Beverageread more
At one point, Son's optimism about WeWork was countered by dissenting voices, such as Nikesh Arora and Alok Sama, according to people familiar with the matter.Technologyread more
Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said the company's public policy team is working on proposed regulations around facial recognition, a fledgling technology that has...Technologyread more
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit the island of Seram in Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Thursday, damaging some buildings, but there was no risk of a tsunami, the geophysics agency said.
Disaster officials said the early morning quake, initially measured at a magnitude of 6.8, was felt in towns such as Ambon and Kairatu, waking some residents, who said it felt like trucks rumbling past.
A university building was slightly damaged and a bridge cracked in Ambon, about 40 km (25 miles) from the epicenter, said Agus Wibowo, a spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency.
Video posted on social media showed plaster and rubble scattered over floors and chairs in the Al Anshor Islamic boarding school in Ambon, the provincial capital, but a witness said no injuries were reported from the school.
Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, often experiences deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.
In September 2018, Palu, on the island of Sulawesi west of Maluku, was devastated by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tsunami it unleashed, killing more than 4,000 people.
In 2004, a quake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami across the Indian Ocean that killed 226,000 in 14 countries, more than 120,000 of them in Indonesia.