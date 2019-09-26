Liberal arts degree? No degree at all? You are the perfect candidate for a tech job

Hiring people for technology jobs is more important than ever — and also getting harder.

More than half of the companies on the CNBC Technology Executive Council said it has become more difficult to fill open tech positions compared to a year ago, while fewer than 10% say it's gotten easier. Additionally, one-third of members say that, outside of cybersecurity, finding qualified job candidates represents the biggest challenge facing their business over the next year.

So what are they doing about the persistent tech skills shortage? Most members (87%) say they've found candidates outside of traditional engineering backgrounds, with 63% saying they've even hired candidates without a college degree. And as a result, almost all respondents say their teams have become more diverse.

"There is significant debate over these statistics, but it's safe to say that we have been holding steady at around 700,000 to 1 million tech job openings in the U.S. for the past 12 to 24 months," said Wendy Pfeiffer, chief information officer of cloud storage company Nutanix and a member of the CNBC TEC Council.

The third-quarter 2019 survey of the CNBC Technology Executive Council, which represents a diverse set of senior-level technology executives at companies and organizations across all sectors of the economy, was conducted from Sept. 9-Sept. 22 among 54 council members.

"Tech companies and enterprises who depend on digital technologies to drive their primary mission are in a virtual arms race to hire and retain tech-skilled workers," Pfeiffer said.

NIkos Moraitakis, CEO of software recruiting firm Workable, which services 20,000 companies worldwide, agrees. The skills shortage in tech has companies scrambling for solutions. As he explains, "they cannot wait for another four years to get the next crop of strong candidates, so they are widening the pool of candidates for these jobs."

Excluding cybersecurity, which of the following technology challenges is the biggest risk to your company in the next year?

DocuSign's chief technology and operations officer, Kirsten Wolberg, said the company is reviewing job postings and asking the question: Does this role require a four-year or vocational degree, or can we take someone with a solid educational base and then teach them the skills on the job?

Making the labor shortage even tighter: Tech job unemployment rates are at an all-time low (around 1%), and more mid-tier tech workers are job-hopping than ever before.

"We need to think this way because today's lower unemployment rates mean there are fewer candidates with prior experience available for roles," said Wolberg, who is also a member of the CNBC Technology Executive Council.

Limited visa programs that have traditionally supplied skilled workers for open positions are also an issue.

"The big technology companies are taking all the visa workers, and other companies who need tech help have to scramble," said Jane Oates, president of Working Nation, a nonprofit focused on the changing labor market. The number of skilled visa positions allowed by legislation is limited to 63,000 annually, she said, and "most corporations would tell you that should have gone up." At the same time, "people are focused on building domestic talent," she said.

In some specific tech niches, such as artificial intelligence, Silicon Valley's dominant players are making the task nearly impossible. "I work with several start-up AI companies who complain that the big three (Google, Facebook, Amazon) are hiring 'every' college grad with a machine-learning/data science degree sight unseen," Pfeiffer said.

She said the situation puts pressure on organizations to both uplevel skills of existing tech employees and then fill the funnel of entry-level positions with workers who carry a different pedigree.

"The demand is creating a really ripe environment for people who are in non-traditional majors, liberals arts majors who bring different aspects to the tech space," said Art Bilger, founder and CEO of WorkingNation. He added that this also leads to a rise in more women and people of color in these roles.

The CNBC Technology Executive Council survey found that nearly 97% of companies said they had made more diverse hires in the past year.