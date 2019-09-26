Tesla jumps on report Musk aims to deliver record 100,000 cars this quarter

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Shares of Tesla jumped more than 5% after Electrek, an electric vehicle news website, reported that CEO Elon Musk said the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars this quarter, which would be a new record.
Electrek attributed the update to a leaked email from Musk sent to his employees at Tesla. Musk wrote in the email: "We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter, which is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company!"
The CEO also reportedly added, "The challenge is making sure that we have the right car variants in the right locations and rallying as much as our company resources as possible to help with the end of the quarter deliveries."
The automaker is expected to report its quarterly vehicle deliveries in the next few days.
Last quarter, Tesla delivered approximately 95,000 electric vehicles.
