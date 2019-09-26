The Wonderful Company co-owners donate $750 million to Caltech for environmental research

On Thursday, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, announced a $750 million pledge to Caltech — comprised of a $400 million gift and a $350 million sponsored research agreement — in support of the school's environmental sustainability initiatives.

The couple's gift is the second-largest gift to an academic institution in U.S. history (behind Michael Bloomberg's 2018 $1.8 billion gift to Johns Hopkins University) and the largest gift geared towards combating climate change ever.

"We've always as a company and as individuals given back, particularly in the areas that we do business," Stewart tells CNBC Make It, mentioning the charitable work the couple has done in California's Central Valley and Los Angeles. "My thought was that we see climate change. We're in the ultimate sustainability business, which is farming, and we see the changes already. And if we're going to be helpful, if we can't solve the sustainability problem, then the other problems don't mean anything."

In 2009, the Resnicks, whose company grows and sells produce like pistachios and mandarins and produces consumer brands like POM Wonderful and FIJI Water, gave $20 million to the school to create the Resnick Sustainability Institute, which is dedicated to energy sustainability research.

The $750 million total of their most recent gift, which will be used to support solar science, climate science, energy, biofuels, decomposable plastics, water and environmental resources, and ecology and biosphere engineering research at Caltech, is significantly larger than most college endowments. According to U.S. News, the median college endowment is around $65.1 million. The National Center for Education Statistics estimates that Caltech has the 35th biggest college endowment in the country, worth roughly $2.2 billion.

The Wonderful Company is privately held. Forbes estimates that the company is worth $4.2 billion and that the Resnicks are worth $9 billion.

"I have been fortunate enough to be able to make the money and I feel comfortable with how to do that. Giving away the money is a little harder because I started with nothing," says Stewart who began his entrepreneurial career when he started a janitorial business while in college at UCLA. "We could use that money to maybe make more money, but this climate change thing ain't waiting for anybody."