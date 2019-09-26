Trump claims whistleblower source committed 'treason,' suggests harsh punishment, reports say

President Donald Trump on Thursday raged about a whistleblower's bombshell complaint at a fundraising event, comparing its sources to spies and suggesting that they committed "treason," several reports said.

Trump fumed about the whistleblower, who is a member of the intelligence community, as the explosive complaint about Trump's actions became public Thursday morning.

The complaint alleges that Trump has been engaged in an effort to get Ukraine to investigate a leading political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and that White House officials took steps to cover up evidence of that effort.

"I want to know who's the person, who's the person who gave the whistle-blower the information? Because that's close to a spy," Trump said at a private breakfast for staff from the United States Mission in New York, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now," Trump said, according to the LA Times.

The New York Times, which published a similar account of Trump's remarks, reported that Trump's comment "stunned people in the audience." The New York Times article cited a person briefed on what took place, who had notes of what Trump said.

Diplomats attending were taken aback to hear such explicitly political comments and attacks on the president's perceived enemies during an event for government workers, an official told NBC News

The crowd at the breakfast included the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft.