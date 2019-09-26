Trump claims whistleblower source committed 'treason,' suggests harsh punishment, reports say

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Peloton slides after opening below IPO price in market debut

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Wall Street donors warn Democrats: We may back Trump if you...

In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.

2020 Electionsread more

Pelosi on Trump whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.

Politicsread more

CDC says vaping lung cases surge 52% in the last week to 805 with...

"Most patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC," the CDC says.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump calls whistleblower source 'close to a spy' at NYC...

A complaint alleges that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate a political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and that White House officials covered up...

Politicsread more

Uber app redesign combines ride-hailing and food delivery

The move comes amid investor skepticism about the company's long-term path to profitability.

Technologyread more

US Senate confirms Trump nominee Eugene Scalia for labor...

The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Eugene Scalia, a prominent lawyer with a long record of challenging government regulations on behalf of companies...

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat's stock could face more volatility after surging on...

Shares of Beyond Meat surged 12% Thursday after McDonald's announced a test of its plant-based burgers in Canada.

Food & Beverageread more

Tesla jumps on report Musk aims to deliver record 100,000 cars...

Shares of Tesla jumped more than 5% after Electrek, an electric vehicle news website, reported the internal email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Autosread more

Senate passes short-term funding bill to dodge government...

The continuing resolution funds the government through Nov. 21, setting up another potential showdown over spending just a week before Thanksgiving.

Politicsread more

Acting intel chief Maguire won't say if Trump talked to him about...

Joseph Maguire's demurral came during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, days after an impeachment inquiry was sparked by President Donald Trump's suspected...

Politicsread more

Walmart is receiving outside interest for its JetBlack...

Walmart has received inquiries from firms interested in JetBlack, which could entail the company spinning off its text-to-order business, partnering up with outside parties or...

Retailread more
Politics

Trump claims whistleblower source committed 'treason,' suggests harsh punishment, reports say

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump compared sources for an unidentified whistleblower whose complaint has rocked Trump's administration to spies who have committed "treason," reports said.
  • The complaint alleges that Trump has been engaged in an effort to get Ukraine to investigate a leading political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and that White House officials covered up evidence of that effort.
  • House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff blasted Trump for the reported comments, which came as Schiff's committee was hearing testimony about the whistleblower's complaint.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, September 26, 2019.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Donald Trump on Thursday raged about a whistleblower's bombshell complaint at a fundraising event, comparing its sources to spies and suggesting that they committed "treason," several reports said.

Trump fumed about the whistleblower, who is a member of the intelligence community, as the explosive complaint about Trump's actions became public Thursday morning.

The complaint alleges that Trump has been engaged in an effort to get Ukraine to investigate a leading political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and that White House officials took steps to cover up evidence of that effort.

"I want to know who's the person, who's the person who gave the whistle-blower the information? Because that's close to a spy," Trump said at a private breakfast for staff from the United States Mission in New York, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now," Trump said, according to the LA Times.

The New York Times, which published a similar account of Trump's remarks, reported that Trump's comment "stunned people in the audience." The New York Times article cited a person briefed on what took place, who had notes of what Trump said.

Diplomats attending were taken aback to hear such explicitly political comments and attacks on the president's perceived enemies during an event for government workers, an official told NBC News

The crowd at the breakfast included the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft.

Photo illustration on September 26, 2019 shows redacted pages of the whistleblower complaint referring to President Donald Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Eva Hambach | AFP | Getty Images

The Times said that Trump also referred to journalists as "scum" at the same event.

The whistleblower's complaint says that, "In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election."

Biden is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination for that election.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment about Trump's remarks.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-California, blasted Trump for the reported comments, which came as Schiff's committee was hearing testimony about the whistleblower's complaint from the acting director for national intelligence, Joseph Maguire.

"The President's suggestion that those involved in the whistleblower complaint should be dealt with as 'we used to do' for 'spies and treason' is a reprehensible invitation to violence against witnesses in our investigation," Schiff wrote on Twitter.

Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry by the House in connection with his alleged pressure of Ukraine in an effort to sway the 2020 presidential election, as well with other issues.