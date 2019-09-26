US sanctions on Chinese firms show Iran is still a 'potential flashpoint': Eurasia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a briefing on September 10, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC.

The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on several Chinese entities for "knowingly engaging" in transporting Iranian oil — a violation of Washington's curbs on the Islamic Republic.

The move is part of the United States' "maximum economic pressure campaign against the Iranian regime and those who enable its destabilizing behavior," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a press release on Wednesday.

"We are imposing sanctions on certain Chinese firms for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the transport of oil from Iran, including knowledge of sanctionable conduct, contrary to U.S. sanctions," he said.

"And we are telling China, and all nations: Know that we will sanction every violation," Pompeo said during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to Reuters.

The latest development comes nearly two weeks after the Sept. 14 drones attacks of oil facilities in major crude exporter Saudi Arabia. World powers including the U.S. and some European countries, as well as Saudi Arabia, have blamed the attack on Iran, but Yemeni Houthi group — supported by Tehran — have claimed responsibility. Tehran has denied involvement.

The increased rhetoric between the two countries raised concerns about the risk of war in the Middle East, and sent oil prices surging amid concerns of supply disruptions. In response to the attacks, the Trump administration announced plans to deploy U.S. forces to the region.