US sanctions on Chinese firms show Iran is still a 'potential flashpoint': Eurasia

Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
The latest survey of Chinese businesses by China Beige Book showed debt levels remain on the rise, with bond issuance rising to its highest in the history of the survey.China Economyread more
The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on several Chinese entities for "knowingly engaging" in transporting Iranian oil — a violation of Washington's curbs on the Islamic...World Economyread more
Marvel's Kevin Feige will be lending his producing talents to a project set in a galaxy far, far away, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.Entertainmentread more
Austria's most prominent anti-immigration lawmaker looks all set to return to power, not even four months since his premiership ended.Politicsread more
Mario Kart Tour, part of Nintendo's top-selling franchise of go-kart style racing games, launched for iOS and Android on Wednesday. The series has been around for more than...Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday while hopes rise that the U.S. and China could strike a deal soon.Asia Marketsread more
By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...Technologyread more
Peloton is the first company to make cycles and treadmills equipped with screens for users to join live and recorded fitness classes remotely. It has earned a loyal and avid...Health and Scienceread more
India could benefit from a protracted U.S.-China trade war as manufacturers look for alternatives and Washington looks for another partner in Asia.White Houseread more
After suffering an exodus of members, the Grocery Manufacturers Association on Thursday will announce it's changing its name to Consumer Brands Association next year.Food & Beverageread more
The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on several Chinese entities for "knowingly engaging" in transporting Iranian oil — a violation of Washington's curbs on the Islamic Republic.
The move is part of the United States' "maximum economic pressure campaign against the Iranian regime and those who enable its destabilizing behavior," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a press release on Wednesday.
"We are imposing sanctions on certain Chinese firms for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the transport of oil from Iran, including knowledge of sanctionable conduct, contrary to U.S. sanctions," he said.
"And we are telling China, and all nations: Know that we will sanction every violation," Pompeo said during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to Reuters.
The latest development comes nearly two weeks after the Sept. 14 drones attacks of oil facilities in major crude exporter Saudi Arabia. World powers including the U.S. and some European countries, as well as Saudi Arabia, have blamed the attack on Iran, but Yemeni Houthi group — supported by Tehran — have claimed responsibility. Tehran has denied involvement.
The increased rhetoric between the two countries raised concerns about the risk of war in the Middle East, and sent oil prices surging amid concerns of supply disruptions. In response to the attacks, the Trump administration announced plans to deploy U.S. forces to the region.
The Chinese firms on the U.S. blacklist include two tanker subsidiaries of state-owned shipping giant Cosco Shipping Corporation. The company did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
The Chinese foreign ministry expressed strong disapproval for the U.S. sanctions, Reuters reported, citing spokesman Geng Shuang at a scheduled press briefing on Thursday. The cooperation between China and Iran was legitimate and legal, Geng said, according to the news agency.
The new sanctions show that Iran is still a "potential flashpoint" between the U.S. and China, said analysts at risk consultancy Eurasia Group.
"Today's move is more of a shot across the bow than a major escalation," the authors of the Eurasia Group said in a note Wednesday. "The move does not hit COSCO directly."
Dan Brouillette, deputy secretary of the U.S. Energy Department, had said earlier in September that Washington was "very concerned" about China buying Iranian oil.
The latest American sanctions "indicate that the US is keeping a close eye on Chinese activities, even with Iran hawk John Bolton out of the White House," Eurasia said.
However, the consultancy group warned there are other risks that could lead to further escalation.
"Triggers for a major US escalation would include: more overt Chinese support for Iran and/or a deterioration in US-China trade talks such that Trump allows hawks in the administration to pursue more impactful sanctions," Eurasia Group said.
The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear deal with Tehran in May last year, and pledged to restore crippling sanctions on the Islamic country aimed at putting pressure on its economy.
In his statement on Wednesday, Pompeo said: "This action is aimed to deny the Iranian regime critical income to engage in foreign conflicts, advance its ballistic missile development, and fund terror around the world."
"We are committed to fully administering our sanctions; the Iranian regime must cease these destabilizing activities or face greater economic pressure and diplomatic isolation," he added in the Wednesday press release.
The deal between Iran and a handful of world powers, brokered in 2015 during the Obama administration, lifted a bevy of sanctions and embargoes on Iran in exchange for the country significantly shrinking the scope of its nuclear capabilities. Iran also gave international inspectors access to its facilities as part of the deal.
Iran has said its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, according to Reuters.
CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.