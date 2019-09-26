Whistleblower complaint makes a 'very compelling' case for impeaching Trump, Rep. Jackie Speier says

This combination of pictures shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 17, 2019 in Paris, and US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, September 20, 2019.

The whistleblower complaint that sounded the alarm on a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes strong case for impeachment, Rep. Jackie Speier told CNBC on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the U.S. House of Representatives will begin an official impeachment inquiry into Trump over his efforts to push Ukraine to investigate a potential 2020 election rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Make no mistake, this is conduct that I think reaches the impeachment charge that is being contemplated by the House right now," Speier, D-Calif. told "Street Signs" from Washington D.C. on Wednesday night.

When asked about the likelihood of Trump's impeachment, the congresswoman said: "I can assure you this complaint has shown all the signs of being a very compelling argument for impeachment."

"When the impeachment process started with Richard Nixon, there was very little support for it. But as more and more evidence was built up, it became more and more persuasive," the Democratic congresswoman said.

An impeachment process was started against Nixon because of the Watergate scandal, but he ultimately resigned from office before it came to a vote.

"We will allow the facts to take us where they will," Speier said, pointing out that the inquiry against Trump was still at an early stage.