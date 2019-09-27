Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, eBay, Lyft, Carnival & more

Bank of America downgraded the cannabis company and said it thinks industry growth could potentially "flatten" in the second half.

"To be clear, we still see Canopy as a long-term leader in an industry with a large and growing Total Addressable Market, increasingly accessible as jurisdictions legalize cannabis. The issue? Canada industry growth is set to pause in 2H, potentially flattening, a trend we think could also be the case with Canopy; and yet, the Street is modeling strong double-digit sales growth q/q. So, while constructive long-term, and our call is based on channel dynamics outside of the company's control, we see too much risk to the stock until estimates are rebased."