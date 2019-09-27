Cramer's lightning round: 'Peloton's stinking up the joint'

Skip Navigation
White House deliberates block on all US investments in China

The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.

Marketsread more

House panels subpoena Pompeo for documents related to Ukraine...

In a letter to Pompeo, the heads of the House Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Intelligence committees requested documents relevant to Ukraine.

Politicsread more

Trump whistleblower is a CIA employee who was detailed to the...

The whistleblower raised alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint and a memorandum of that call have now been made public.

Politicsread more

Amid controversy, Kurt Volker, Trump's envoy to Ukraine, resigns,...

President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday, sources familiar with the situation said.

Politicsread more

Former Fed Chair Yellen: Central bank is being too 'optimistic'...

Janet Yellen cites three factors for why the Fed's growth estimates may be too high: demographics, education and productivity.

The Fedread more

Jim Cramer's week ahead: 'We need some more downside' before...

Overbought markets "tend to get hit with sell-offs, especially when we're being flooded with shoddy IPOs," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

The third quarter wraps up in the week ahead with stocks just slightly higher, after a summer of zigzag moves.

Market Insiderread more

Trump signs spending bill to avoid another government shutdown

The so-called continuing resolution Trump signed will keep the government running through Nov. 21.

Politicsread more

Oracle reveals $40 million stake in chip start-up founded by...

Oracle said on Friday that earlier this year it invested in Ampere Computing, and that it's a customer of the chipmaker.

Technologyread more

Docker, once valued at over $1 billion, is trying to raise cash...

While Elastic and MongoDB have managed to build big businesses around their open-source software, Docker is looking to private investors to keep going.

Technologyread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Stocks fell on Friday after reports the White House is considering curbing U.S. investment in China.

Marketsread more

Getting the 737 Max flying again will require Boeing to make it...

As Boeing moves closer to applying for recertification of the 737 Max, it's becoming clear the company has to prove that its redesigned flight system won't confuse pilots when...

Airlinesread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: 'Peloton's stinking up the joint'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nokia: "No. Come on, man. We can't!"

Grand Canyon Education: "You know, I'm not a fan of those stocks. I think you got to stay away. It's still got an 18 [price-to-earnings ratio. It's going back down."

Emerson Electric: "I think Emerson can go a little higher, but it's not exactly the stock I want to buy in this environment because I don't like the industrial that have a big link to China."

Planet Fitness: "We got to stay away from Planet Fitness, you know why? Because Peloton's stinking up the joint and we don't want to go near that ... until all the sellers of Peloton are done, and then we can circle back to Planet Fitness."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO2:2402:24
Cramer's lightning round: 'Peloton's stinking up the joint'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

