Cramer's lightning round: 'Peloton's stinking up the joint'

The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.Marketsread more
In a letter to Pompeo, the heads of the House Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Intelligence committees requested documents relevant to Ukraine.Politicsread more
The whistleblower raised alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint and a memorandum of that call have now been made public.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday, sources familiar with the situation said.Politicsread more
Janet Yellen cites three factors for why the Fed's growth estimates may be too high: demographics, education and productivity.The Fedread more
Overbought markets "tend to get hit with sell-offs, especially when we're being flooded with shoddy IPOs," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The third quarter wraps up in the week ahead with stocks just slightly higher, after a summer of zigzag moves.Market Insiderread more
The so-called continuing resolution Trump signed will keep the government running through Nov. 21.Politicsread more
Oracle said on Friday that earlier this year it invested in Ampere Computing, and that it's a customer of the chipmaker.Technologyread more
While Elastic and MongoDB have managed to build big businesses around their open-source software, Docker is looking to private investors to keep going.Technologyread more
Stocks fell on Friday after reports the White House is considering curbing U.S. investment in China.Marketsread more
Nokia: "No. Come on, man. We can't!"
Grand Canyon Education: "You know, I'm not a fan of those stocks. I think you got to stay away. It's still got an 18 [price-to-earnings ratio. It's going back down."
Emerson Electric: "I think Emerson can go a little higher, but it's not exactly the stock I want to buy in this environment because I don't like the industrial that have a big link to China."
Planet Fitness: "We got to stay away from Planet Fitness, you know why? Because Peloton's stinking up the joint and we don't want to go near that ... until all the sellers of Peloton are done, and then we can circle back to Planet Fitness."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com