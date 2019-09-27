Cramer's lightning round: 'Peloton's stinking up the joint'

Nokia: "No. Come on, man. We can't!"

Grand Canyon Education: "You know, I'm not a fan of those stocks. I think you got to stay away. It's still got an 18 [price-to-earnings ratio. It's going back down."

Emerson Electric: "I think Emerson can go a little higher, but it's not exactly the stock I want to buy in this environment because I don't like the industrial that have a big link to China."

Planet Fitness: "We got to stay away from Planet Fitness, you know why? Because Peloton's stinking up the joint and we don't want to go near that ... until all the sellers of Peloton are done, and then we can circle back to Planet Fitness."