What to watch today: Dow to rise, Micron warns on trade and Wells Fargo finally gets a CEO

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher Friday open on Wall Street, with the Dow indicating the kind of advance that would be enough to erase weekly losses. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq appear likely to post declines for the second straight week, unless the market were to really take off. (CNBC)

Wells Fargo (WFC) named Charles Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, as its new chief executive officer and president, effective Oct. 21. Prior to his role at BNY Mellon, Scharf was CEO of Visa. Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo had been searching for a CEO for six months. (CNBC)

The government reports August durable goods orders and August personal income and spending figures at 8:30 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan's final September consumer sentiment index is out at 10 a.m. ET. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Fed Governor Randal Quarles speak today. No major companies report earnings today. (CNBC)

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) were losing about 6% in the premarket after the chipmaker issued an earnings warning, saying it's "mindful" of economic and trade uncertainty. In its fiscal fourth quarter, Micron reported better-than-expected profit and revenue. (Reuters)



* Google's cloud chief says US-China trade war has not affected sales growth (CNBC)

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are set to resume Oct. 10-11 in Washington, D.C., three people close to the situation tell CNBC. In Tuesday's speech to the entire U.N. assembly, President Donald Trump reaffirmed that he will not accept a "bad deal" with China. (CNBC)



* Canada will take a harder stance on China, no matter who wins the next election (CNBC)



Hong Kong prepares for another weekend of pro-democracy protests ahead of China's National Day, which this year celebrates the 70th anniversary of communist rule. In the past four months, demonstrations in the Chinese territory have become increasingly violent. (CNBC)