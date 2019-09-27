Facebook's Libra project is a 'walled garden,' Ripple exec says

Amid regional tensions, China is quickly becoming a major arms dealer, supplementing its existing position as a top defense spender.Defenseread more
The impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump could turn into a big risk for House Democrats, especially if it gets drawn out, experts told CNBC.Politicsread more
Canada has been caught between its two largest trading partners as the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war that's lasted more than a year.World Politicsread more
Fintech partnerships give banks the chance to experiment without creating costly in-house projects.Technologyread more
Trump administration officials have said they expected the talks with Beijing, which stalled out earlier this year amid disputes over a possible trade deal, to resume next...Politicsread more
Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.Technologyread more
In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.2020 Electionsread more
In a surprising move, Endeavor pulled its IPO just before it was set to price, signaling a softer market for other initial offerings.Market Insiderread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.Politicsread more
The New York-based company, which started in its current form in 2015, is one of a series of health-technology start-ups that sells health and technology services to large...Technologyread more
Just two days after Adam Neumann's exit at WeWork, the company's new CEOs are taking significant steps to trim the fat in the hopes that it will help it get back on track for...Technologyread more
Facebook's plan to create a digital currency comes with one major flaw, according to an executive at blockchain start-up Ripple.
Marcus Treacher, Ripple's senior vice president of customer success, told CNBC earlier this week that a big problem with the social network's Libra project is that it's a "walled garden" — in other words, a closed system.
The term has in the past been applied to tech companies like Facebook and Apple in relation to the control they have over their software and apps.
Facebook's proposed libra token will be managed by a Switzerland-based organization known as the Libra Association, whose members include Visa, PayPal and Uber. The coin would be tied to user deposits in currencies like the dollar and held in a digital vault known as the Libra Reserve.
Ripple is known for its blockchain-based payments network that is used by some of the world's largest banks to move money across borders in real time. Blockchain, originally known as the network behind bitcoin, is a digital ledger that records data across a network of computers dispersed around the world.
Treacher said that Ripple, by contrast with Facebook, has "no walled garden": "Yes it's a network, but it has no parameter. It connects with all of the players that want to use the technology."
The Ripple exec added that it was, however, still a "really good thing" that a Silicon Valley giant like Facebook was playing a role in the digital asset space.
The social media giant's plans for a digital token have come under intense scrutiny from global regulators amid concerns it could heavily disrupt the financial system. The worry for many governments, Treacher said, is that libra is "threat to currencies."
Ripple hit headlines in late 2017 and early 2018 amid a monster rally in cryptocurrencies which saw XRP — a token the firm uses — soar to a record high of more than $3.
Prices saw a massive retracement the following year, and XRP was last trading at about 24 cents, according to CoinDesk data.