FBI releases files on President Trump's late lawyer, Roy Cohn

The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.Marketsread more
Recent highly publicized flops by supposedly disruptive companies could be painting an unpleasant picture ahead for innovation.Marketsread more
Barr is mentioned in an explosive whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S....Politicsread more
Bitcoin has plunged more than 20% over seven days, hitting its lowest level since June.Bitcoinread more
Kevin Feige said, "[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you...Entertainmentread more
Morgan Stanley highlighted several challenges facing Waymo in its efforts to commercialize self-driving cars.Technologyread more
"Where's my Roy Cohn?" President Donald Trump has been quoted lamenting when faced with political and legal pressures. Cohn was at least the first of two personal lawyers for...Politicsread more
Rent the Runway isn't accepting any new subscribers or new event rentals at least until Oct. 15, as the clothing platform runs into a slew of inventory and supply chain...Retailread more
The tech company issued the statement after numerous people gathered outside the company's headquarters on Thursday to demand "justice for Qin."Technologyread more
The United Auto Workers' strike against GM will enter its third week barring any breakthroughs over the weekend, potentially causing additional ripple-effect layoffs and...Autosread more
According to the SEC, Fiat Chrysler from 2012 to 2016 issued monthly press releases about U.S. sales that falsely reported new vehicle sales and falsely touted a "streak" of...Autosread more
The FBI on Friday released nearly 750 pages of documents from the bureau's file on the late controversial, hyper-aggressive lawyer Roy Cohn, whose high-profile clients included President Donald Trump when Trump was a fledgling real-estate mogul in New York City.
"Where's my Roy Cohn?" Trump has been quoted lamenting when he was faced with political and legal pressures.
Cohn was famous — and infamous — for his work for Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin in the 1950s investigating suspected infilitration by communists in U.S. government agencies, as well as his role prosecuting Soviet spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were executed for stealing American atomic secrets.
In the Rosenberg case, Cohn later admitted to conversations with the trial judge outside of the presence of the Rosenberg lawyers — a serious ethical breach by both Cohn and the judge.
The Big Apple bon vivant Cohn also was an associate of the admitted Republican dirty trickster Roger Stone, another Trump ally.
Stone currently is under indictment for of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing justice, charges related to his alleged efforts to get WikiLeaks to release emails stolen from Democrats during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The FBI files released Friday includes details of an investigation into Cohn for perjury, conspiracy and obstruction of justice in connection with a grand jury probe of an alleged $50,000 bribe Cohn paid the then-chief assistant U.S. Attorney in Manhattan to keep several stock swindlers from being indicted in 1959.
A number of the files were sent directly to J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI's director at the time, and reflect the bureau's painstaking efforts to acquire information about trips by Cohen to Las Vegas in 1959.
Cohn was found not guilty after a trial in that case in 1964.
His clients in subsequent years included Trump, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, and Carmine Galante and "Fat Tony" Salerno, suspected Mafia chieftains. His also numbered among his celebrity friends President Ronald Reagan's wife, Nancy.
The Washington Post in 2016 described an early meeting between Trump and Cohn in 1971, at a hot spot called Le Club.
"Trump introduced himself to Cohn, who was sitting at a nearby table, and sought advice: How should he and his father respond to Justice Department allegations that their company had systematically discriminated against black people seeking housing?"" The Post reported.
"My view is tell them to go to hell," Cohn said, according to The Post. "And fight the thing in court."
Cohn eventually filed a $100 million countersuit against the Justice Department for its allegations against Trump's company. After that suit failed, Trump settled the Justice Department's claims out of court.
Cohn died in 1986 from complications of AIDS, less than two months after being disbarred for professional ethics violations.
Despite years of using rumors about the homosexuality of his foes to smear them, Cohn himself was gay. He claimed until his death that he had liver disease, not AIDS.
Cohn's closeted sexuality, ruthlessness against alleged communists and role as a bete noire of the left in the United States led to him being featured as a prominent character in Tony Kushner's landmark play, "Angels in America." Al Pacino portrayed Cohn in the HBO adapation of that drama.
The release of the FBI's Cohn files comes on the heels of a new documentary that uses Trump's quote about Cohn as its title.
Cohn was one of two personal lawyers for Trump to be disbarred, in his case for a range of misconduct.
The second was Trump's more recent attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, who is serving a three-year federal prison term for crimes that include ones related to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual tryst with Trump in the mid-2000s.
Trump denies having sex with Daniels or with another woman, Playboy model Karen McDougal, who received another hush money payout before the 2016 election that was facilitated by Cohen.
Earlier this week, a relative of Cohn's wrote a column for Politico Magazine entitled "I'm Roy Cohn's Cousin. He Would Have Detested Trump's Russia Fawning."
"My cousin Roy Marcus Cohn—counsel to Senator Joe McCarthy, consigliere to Mafia bosses, mentor to Donald Trump—had almost no principles," the column by David Marcus said.
"He smeared Jews even though he was Jewish. He tarred Democrats even though he was a Democrat. He persecuted gay people even though he was gay. Yet throughout his life, he held fast to one certainty: Russia and America were enemies," Marcus wrote.
"Roy often told me the Kremlin blamed the U.S. for Russia's failure to prosper, so Russian leaders were bent on destroying our democracy. If Roy had lived another 30 years, I'm sure he'd be pleased to learn that his protégé was elected president. But I am equally sure Roy would be appalled by Trump's obsequious devotion to ex-KGB officer Vladimir Putin."
- Additional reporting by CNBC's Kevin Breuninger