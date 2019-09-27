Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including investing next week, foreign drug stocks, Conagra earnings and GoodRx CEO

CNBC's Jim Cramer reacts to the Trump administration's move to consider stopping U.S. investors from investing into China's businesses and debriefs the 2019 class of IPOs. The "Mad Money" host makes recommendations for investors who are worried about the future of the American health care system. He holds an interview with the CEO of CNBC Disruptor honoree GoodRx.

The stock market got hit with a double whammy on Friday coming from a glut of new public offerings and a threat from the White House to limit U.S. investments in China, Cramer said.

The host said "busted deals" such as , , Lyft and Uber are happening too often and have contributed to a number of down days on Wall Street.

In the midst of an ongoing trade war between the world's largest economies, the public also learned during the day that Trump administration officials are looking at ways to deter U.S. companies from investing in Chinese companies, a move that Cramer supports.

"Turns out ... it's not as sweeping or as negative as the market seems to believe," he said. "The administration doesn't want Chinese listings that lack the same kind of transparency as American companies, and it would prefer investors not to buy the shares of companies with opaque financials."

The lost more than 70 points, or 0.26%, while the pulled back 0.53% and the dropped 1.13%.

"I know it's been rough, but last week this market was really overbought still, and when you're overbought you tend to get hit with sell-offs … especially when we're being flooded with shoddy IPO merchandise," Cramer said. "I think we need some more downside before I'm really ready to get more positive."

Cramer also gave his game plan for next week