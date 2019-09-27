Amid controversy, Kurt Volker, Trump's envoy to Ukraine, resigns, sources say

Kurt Volker, US Department Special Representative for Ukraine speaks during a press conference about US-Ukrainian relations in Kiev. The US delegation headed by the Special Representative of the United States Department of State for Ukraine, Kurt Volker on a working visit to the village of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region East of Ukraine. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images