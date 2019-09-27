Sheryl Sandberg is in talks to testify on Facebook's cryptocurrency libra as soon as next month

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.Banksread more
U.S. consumers are getting increasingly anxious about the trade war with China despite a recent thaw in the tensions ahead of the trade talks next month.Marketsread more
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for negotiations.Marketsread more
Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.2% in August after surging 2.0% in the prior...Economyread more
Trump on Friday denied the claim that the United States had offered to remove sanctions on Iran in exchange to begin negotiations.Marketsread more
The U.S. economy is doing well even as worries over the country's trade policy are hurting business investment, a top Fed official says.The Fedread more
The scandal-ridden bank says Scharf will assume the chief executive role, effective Oct. 21, ending months of searching for a new leader.Investingread more
Prosecutors will hold off enforcing the subpoena until two business days after the judge rules on whether to dismiss the case or by Oct. 7 — whichever comes sooner.Politicsread more
If Madewell goes public in 2019, it would join denim companies Levi Strauss and Kontoor Brands, which includes Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic.Retailread more
Boeing's CEO will testify before a House committee next month on the 737 Max, which has been grounded since two fatal crashes killed 346 people.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Lawmakers have been skeptical of Facebook's plans to create a new cryptocurrency in the wake of privacy scandals.Technologyread more
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is in talks to testify on the company's new cryptocurrency plans as soon as next month, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC. Bloomberg first reported the news.
Sanberg's last official testimony on Capitol Hill was in September 2018 alongside Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The executives appeared in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss election-related abuse after reports revealed coordinated misinformation campaigns on their platforms around the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Facebook's plans to introduce a new cryptocurrency called libra has once again riled up lawmakers, who have already questioned the project's leader about how it would impact the value of the U.S. dollar and how consumers could trust Facebook with their money after a series of privacy scandals. Facebook would likely hope that testimony from Sandberg could ease fears and provide a strong signal to Congress that the company is taking the necessary precautions.
A representative from Sandberg's team at Facebook declined to comment. The House Financial Services Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The testimony would follow another recent D.C. visit from a top executive at Facebook: CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg met with some of his top critics on the Hill to discuss his thoughts on national privacy regulation and other topics, according to the lawmakers who met with him. The closed-door meetings seemed to be an attempt to show influential leaders in Washington that Facebook is taking them seriously while the company faces what's now believed to be as many as four separate antitrust investigations, according to reports from multiple outlets.
Facebook has cautiously signaled it is planning to move forward with libra despite lawmakers' concerns. The project's lead, David Marcus, told a Swiss news outlet, "The goal is still to launch Libra next year," Reuters reported last week.
When asked at a July testimony if Facebook would commit to refraining from moving forward with libra before appropriate regulations were implemented, Marcus said, "I committed to waiting for us to have all the appropriate regulatory approvals and have addressed all concerns before moving forward."
"That's not a commitment," said House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif.
-CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.
WATCH: FB's Marcus: There will be no special privilege for Facebook with Libra