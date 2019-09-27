Trump signs spending bill to avoid another government shutdown

The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.Marketsread more
In a letter to Pompeo, the heads of the House Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Intelligence committees requested documents relevant to Ukraine.Politicsread more
The whistleblower raised alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint and a memorandum of that call have now been made public.Politicsread more
The third quarter wraps up in the week ahead with stocks just slightly higher, after a summer of zigzag moves.Market Insiderread more
The so-called continuing resolution Trump signed will keep the government running through Nov. 21.Politicsread more
Oracle said on Friday that earlier this year it invested in Ampere Computing, and that it's a customer of the chipmaker.Technologyread more
Stocks fell on Friday after reports the White House is considering curbing U.S. investment in China.Marketsread more
As Boeing moves closer to applying for recertification of the 737 Max, it's becoming clear the company has to prove that its redesigned flight system won't confuse pilots when...Airlinesread more
Bitcoin has plunged more than 20% over seven days, hitting its lowest level since June.Bitcoinread more
Barr is mentioned in an explosive whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S....Politicsread more
Kevin Feige said, "[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you...Entertainmentread more
President Donald Trump signed a temporary spending bill Friday to avoid another government shutdown, a White House spokesman said.
The so-called continuing resolution will keep the government running through Nov. 21. It will keep spending at current levels and head off a lapse in funding that would have occurred at the end of the month.
The House and Senate both passed the measure on a bipartisan basis to give lawmakers more time to decide the specific spending levels for departments. They have to come to an agreement over funding amid another dispute over border security and military funding.
Congress already passed legislation to suspend the federal debt ceiling and set government spending levels for two years. Lawmakers have to separately pass bills allocating money to specific agencies, a process that has tripped them up.