Trump signs spending bill to avoid another government shutdown

White House deliberates block on all US investments in China

The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.

House panels subpoena Pompeo for documents related to Ukraine...

In a letter to Pompeo, the heads of the House Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Intelligence committees requested documents relevant to Ukraine.

Trump whistleblower is a CIA employee who was detailed to the...

The whistleblower raised alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint and a memorandum of that call have now been made public.

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

The third quarter wraps up in the week ahead with stocks just slightly higher, after a summer of zigzag moves.

Oracle reveals $40 million stake in chip start-up founded by...

Oracle said on Friday that earlier this year it invested in Ampere Computing, and that it's a customer of the chipmaker.

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Stocks fell on Friday after reports the White House is considering curbing U.S. investment in China.

Getting the 737 Max flying again will require Boeing to make it...

As Boeing moves closer to applying for recertification of the 737 Max, it's becoming clear the company has to prove that its redesigned flight system won't confuse pilots when...

Bitcoin nosedives 22% this week to its lowest level since June

Bitcoin has plunged more than 20% over seven days, hitting its lowest level since June.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Attorney General William Barr has...

Barr is mentioned in an explosive whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S....

Marvel's Kevin Feige teases more Sony crossovers as studios mend...

Kevin Feige said, "[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you...

Alphabet's Waymo valuation cut 40% by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley highlighted several challenges facing Waymo in its efforts to commercialize self-driving cars.

Politics

Trump signs spending bill to avoid another government shutdown

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump signs a short-term spending bill to prevent another government shutdown. 
  • The measure keeps the government running through Nov. 21.
US President Donald Trump signs a bill for border funding legislationin as Vice President Mike Pence looks on in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 1, 2019.
Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump signed a temporary spending bill Friday to avoid another government shutdown, a White House spokesman said. 

The so-called continuing resolution will keep the government running through Nov. 21. It will keep spending at current levels and head off a lapse in funding that would have occurred at the end of the month. 

The House and Senate both passed the measure on a bipartisan basis to give lawmakers more time to decide the specific spending levels for departments. They have to come to an agreement over funding amid another dispute over border security and military funding. 

Congress already passed legislation to suspend the federal debt ceiling and set government spending levels for two years. Lawmakers have to separately pass bills allocating money to specific agencies, a process that has tripped them up.

