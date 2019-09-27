Your first trade for Friday, September 27

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.Banksread more
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for negotiations.Marketsread more
Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.2% in August after surging 2.0% in the prior...Economyread more
Trump on Friday denied the claim that the United States had offered to remove sanctions on Iran in exchange to begin negotiations.Marketsread more
Meal delivery service DoorDash said there was a data breach and information related to 4.9 million customers, delivery executives and restaurants may have been leaked.Cybersecurityread more
Micron said on Thursday that sales to Huawei "were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated" before the trade war with China.Technologyread more
U.S. personal income was expected to rise by 0.4% in August, after edging up 0.1% a month earlier.Economyread more
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing, sources tell CNBC.Politicsread more
Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold goes on sale in the U.S. Friday, but it's too delicate to recommend.Technologyread more
Japan Airlines has introduced a new feature on its booking system to tell passengers where young children will be seated during their flight.Airlinesread more
Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.Marketsread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of UnitedHealth.
Karen Finerman was a seller of the High Yield Corporate Bond ETF.
Dan Nathan was a seller of the Semiconductor ETF.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Lennar.
