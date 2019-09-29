Chinese delegation to travel to US for trade talks in two weeks

Amazon has the luxury of low margins as it rolls out an assortment of Alexa devices with no clear path to profit.Technologyread more
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk on Saturday evening will provide an update on the company's next-generation rocket.Investing in Spaceread more
U.S.-China trade talks hit a snag Friday as the White House weighed limiting U.S. investments in China, which would be an "unmitigated disaster" if it came to pass, says...Trading Nationread more
The White House's handling of Trump's calls with foreign leaders is at the heart of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
Given China's increasingly centralized and personalized leadership, Xi may be at the same time the world's most influential leader and one of its most vulnerable, writes...Politicsread more
China is leading the world in electric vehicle adoption, with almost all city buses run on electric batteries. The U.S. has been slow to catch on, with only 300 electric buses...Technologyread more
Use these tricks in Apple's new iOS 13 iPhone update to get the most out of your iPhone.Technologyread more
Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack's new book, "It's How We Play The Game: Build a Business. Take a Stand. Make a Difference," is set to hit shelves on Oct. 8. CNBC spoke to...Retailread more
The furor over vaping reached a crescendo this week with two congressional hearings, hundreds of new cases of a mysterious lung disease, upheaval at e-cigarette maker Juul and...Health and Scienceread more
The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine resigned on Friday, two sources told NBC News.Politicsread more
BEIJING — China's top trade negotiator, Liu He, will lead the country's delegation to the U.S. for the next round of discussions one week after China's National Holiday, Commerce Ministry Vice Minister Wang Shouwen said Sunday.
The Chinese Communist Party celebrates the 70th anniversary of its rule on Oct. 1. The National Holiday is observed from Oct. 1 to 3.
CNBC previously reported, citing sources, that the next round of U.S-China trade talks would be held from Oct. 10 to 11.
Wang did not confirm a specific date for the talks in his response Sunday, as part of a press event for 70th anniversary celebrations. He did note they would be held in Washington, D.C.
"We look forward to the 13th round of negotiations," Wang said in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation. "We hope both sides, on the basis of equal and mutual respect, jointly take care of each other's concerns and, with a calm attitude, use negotiations to resolve differences, and find a resolution that's beneficial to both sides."
The world's two largest economies have been locked in escalating trade tensions for more than a year. Each has applied tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of goods from the other country. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has also put Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on blacklist which effectively prevents the company from buying from U.S. suppliers.
On Friday, reports also said the White House is in the early stages of considering a ban on U.S. investments in Chinese companies. The Commerce Ministry did not directly respond to the reports in ministerial comments on Sunday.