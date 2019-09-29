Wall Street analysts say these stocks are a 'must own'

A shopper browses a selection of body boards outside a Five Below store in Bloomington, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

As the U.S.-China trade dispute rolls on and the political storm clouds continue to swirl, there are some stocks that all investors must have in their portfolio, according to Wall Street analysts.

The S&P 500 is up about 1.8% this month so far but uncertainty remains.

CNBC looked through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts say are a "must own" for clients. Stocks include Five Below, OneSpaWorld Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, Dexcom, and Vertex.

While the threat of tariffs looms large over many retail stocks, one discount chain is bucking the trend.

"Five Below stands out as a compelling investment idea in an increasingly difficult consumer investment landscape," Wells Fargo analysts said.

The firm called its tariff mitigation strategy "aggressive" and said among other things that the company has, "an attractive valuation that provides room for significant upside."

"FIVE is a must own stock, in our view," they said.

Shares of the company are up 0.18% on the week.

Dexcom is another "must own" stock, according to analysts at Piper Jaffray.

The firm recently held investor meetings with the company, which develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management.

Dexcom also said it expects to unveil its latest glucose monitor model called G7 in late 2020 and analysts are intrigued.

"Continuous glucose monitoring demand remains robust," the analysts said.

"Longer term, we left the meetings with a lot more bullishness on the hospital market as well as the non-intensive Type 2 market where we do believe DXCM's sensor technology will have an impact," they said.

"DXCM remains a must own for investors."

Shares of Dexcom were down 4.60% on the week.

If you've ever had a massage aboard a cruise ship, chances are the service was provided by OneSpaWorld Holdings.

The company provides spa services to cruise ships and global destination resorts and also recently held investor meetings for analysts.

"We walk away from our time with management still convinced OSW remains a must own stock both over the near/long-term," analysts at Stifel said.

The firm called it the "ultimate free cash flow growth story within the cruise/travel segment," and said it saw free cash flow growing around 20% a year over the next three years.

The stock was down 3.27% on the week.

Here's what analysts say are "must own" stocks: