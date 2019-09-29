Here's how to unlock that all important college financial aid

Today's reality: Before you decide on which college to attend, you have to come up with a way to pay for it.

To that end, families are relying on financial aid more than ever before to help cover the skyrocketing cost of tuition.

More than 8 in 10 families tap scholarships and grants — money that does not have to be repaid — and more than half of families borrow, or take out loans, according to the most recent report by education lender Sallie Mae.

But to access any of that assistance, students must file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, which serves as the gateway to all federal money including loans, work-study and grants.

For the 2020-2021 school year, the FAFSA filing season opens Oct. 1 — and the sooner students file, the better.

Some financial aid is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, or from programs with limited funds. The earlier families fill out the FAFSA, the better the chance to be in line for that aid, according to Ashley Boucher, a spokeswoman for Sallie Mae.