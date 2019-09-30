Next year's iPads and MacBooks will get improved screens that look a lot better, top Apple analyst says

The disappointing IPO season has led some to question the lofty valuations of late-stage private companies ahead of their public debuts.Technologyread more
Stocks open slightly higher as investors kept an eye on the latest trade developments between the U.S. and China.US Marketsread more
Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro says recent reports that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies are inaccurate.Marketsread more
In a hearing last week, Schiff delivered a self-described "parody" of Trump's call with Ukraine's president using mobster-like language.Politicsread more
Chinese officials said they are accelerating efforts to open financial markets and encourage foreign flows after reports the White House deliberated limiting U.S. investments...Marketsread more
CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...Retailread more
Alphabet has bucked a fall in FANG stocks this month, but one trader sees massive opportunity in a different name.Trading Nationread more
"This is a coup d'etat," the White House trade advisor says of impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
Recent polls show a larger share of the public backs the House Democratic probe into Trump's alleged abuses of power related to Ukraine.Politicsread more
Apple will use new mini LED display technology in 2020 and 2021 iPads and MacBooks to cut reliance on Samsung OLED panels and improve products, TF International Securities'...Technologyread more
Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.Retailread more
Top Apple analyst TF International Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note on Sunday that Apple will launch iPads and MacBooks that use new mini LED screen technology during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first half of 2021 "at the earliest."
The move will help Apple cut its reliance on Samsung "given only Samsung is capable of the mid-size OLED display mass production," Kuo said.
Mini LED displays offer some of the benefits of OLED, like higher contrast, that users don't get in LCD screens. They're also not as prone to "burn in," according to Kuo. Burn in happens when one application is left open on a screen and can cause a permanent reflection of that image. This is particularly a concern in "productivity applications," Kuo said, where someone might leave an application open for a long period of time without any movement on the screen to prevent burn-in.
Apple currently uses OLED in its high-end iPhone 11 Pro phones, but uses LCD displays on its iPhone 11, MacBooks and iPads. Kuo said Apple may turn to mini LED to meet thinner form factor requirements, and that Apple will only use them in its "most high-end products."
"Many competitors will likely follow Apple's steps, and it's expected that the mini LED display will be the general spec for the most high-end mid-size productivity devices in the future," Kuo said, noting that "some investors worry that Apple may adopt the mid-size OLED display to replace the mini LED display," but that mini LED screens will be Apple's "first choice."
"The main beneficiaries of Apple's mini LED display include Avary/ZDT (mini LED backlight PCB), Epistar (LED), Nichia (LED), Radiant (mini LED backlight), TSMT (mini LED backlight), and LG Display (mini LED display)," Kuo said in the note.