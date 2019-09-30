California man charged in elaborate Chinese spy operation

United States attorney David L. Anderson holds an SD memory card as he speaks during a news conference on September 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of California announced a criminal complaint against Xuehua Peng, also known as Edward Peng, for acting as an illegal foreign agent that allegedly delivered classified U.S. national security information to the government of the People's Republic of China's Ministry of State Security.

A California man has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent as part of an elaborate FBI sting operation targeting Chinese intelligence operatives working in the U.S., the Justice Department said Monday.

Xuehua "Edward" Peng was caught acting as a courier for China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) after the U.S. launched a "double agent operation" in March 2015, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of California and obtained by NBC News.

As part of the investigation, a confidential FBI source met with MSS intelligence officers, provided them with classified information relating to national security concerns, and received financial payments in return, the criminal complaint says.

On six separate occasions, Peng showed up to collect packages left at hotels in California and Georgia, the criminal complaint says. In four of the cases, the parcels contained SD cards containing classified information, and Peng left behind a total of $70,000 for the source who dropped them off, the complaint says.

Peng, a naturalized U.S. citizen from China, is believed to have been "instructed in spycraft, practiced it, and knew that he was working for intelligence operatives of the People's Republic of China," the complaint says. He was arrested at his home in the city of Hayward last Friday.