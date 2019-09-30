CCTV Script 13/09/19

China has put in place national plans to become a leader in areas such as AI and to foster homegrown industries that it has typically relied on the U.S. for.Technologyread more
China's official manufacturing PMI was 49.8 for September, while the private Caixin/Markit survey was 51.4 — both exceeded expectations.China Economyread more
Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.Retailread more
Budweiser shares opened at 27.40 Hong Kong dollars ($3.49) a share, above its IPO pricing of HK$27 per share.Asia Marketsread more
Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.China Economyread more
The state-owned outlet criticized the move by the U.S. politicians, saying that they "seem to believe that a decoupling from China will be simple" and "won't significantly...China Economyread more
Ahead of its 70th anniversary celebrations, China issued a ban on flying kites, captive pigeons and drones over the capital as the country prepares for one of its largest...China Politicsread more
The esports market is projected to exceed $1 billion for the first time in 2019, according to analytics company Newzoo. The Overwatch League, an esports league for the...Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more
Dueling announcements this week from Facebook and Amazon underscore how quickly big tech companies are moving to the next computing interface.Technologyread more
Typhoon Mitag, categorized by Taiwan's weather bureau as the second-strongest typhoon level, was expected to approach the coast of the northeastern county of Yilan with...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."Politicsread more
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on September 13, 2019, Friday.
Let's have a look over the specific content of the decision, first, deposit rate in Eurozone were cut by 10 basis points to -0.5%, which is a history low, but no changes to other major interest rates.
On unconventional monetary policy front , ECB launched QE again, starting from Nov, the ECB will make 20 billion euros of net asset purchases per month for a long time that is expected to end till the next round of increasing rates.
Mario Draghi，President of the European Central Bank
We expect them to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of our policy rates, and to end shortly before we start raising the key ECB interest rates.
Treasury bond yield in Eurozone dived after the ECB announcing its decision.
Euro dollars against U.S. dollars dropped under 1.1 but claws back some gains now.
Both EU and U.S. stock markets closed high on Thursday trading, 3 U.S. stock indexes were close to their history high. Asia stock market was also fueled on Friday, but without a big rally. That is because this decision is in line with the market's expectation and investors remain cautious before the trade talk between U.S. and China. While QE is good for equities, it also highlights the serious problems faced by the euro zone.
ECB had lowered this year's and next year's GDP growth forecasts for the Eurozone; it now expects growth of 1.1% this year and 1.2% in 2020. Mario Draghi told a news conference that the Eurozone was suffering from the "prevailing weakness of international trade in an environment of prolonged global uncertainties".
He believes that now, monetary policy should play a major role under current economy circumstance, and calls for European countries that have financial surplus take actions immediately.
ECB's latest move also screwed Trump up, he tweeted Thursday that the ECB is "succeeding" in "depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports" while the Federal Reserve "sits, and sits, and sits.
All of that puts a path for the fed to cut rates this month, how much it will cut is the only hang in the air problem now.