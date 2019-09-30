Fed's Charles Evans says 'open-minded' about right level for interest rates

China has put in place national plans to become a leader in areas such as AI and to foster homegrown industries that it has typically relied on the U.S. for.Technologyread more
China's official manufacturing PMI was 49.8 for September, while the private Caixin/Markit survey was 51.4 — both exceeded expectations.China Economyread more
Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.Retailread more
Budweiser shares opened at 27.40 Hong Kong dollars ($3.49) a share, above its IPO pricing of HK$27 per share.Asia Marketsread more
Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.China Economyread more
The state-owned outlet criticized the move by the U.S. politicians, saying that they "seem to believe that a decoupling from China will be simple" and "won't significantly...China Economyread more
Ahead of its 70th anniversary celebrations, China issued a ban on flying kites, captive pigeons and drones over the capital as the country prepares for one of its largest...China Politicsread more
The esports market is projected to exceed $1 billion for the first time in 2019, according to analytics company Newzoo. The Overwatch League, an esports league for the...Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more
Dueling announcements this week from Facebook and Amazon underscore how quickly big tech companies are moving to the next computing interface.Technologyread more
Typhoon Mitag, categorized by Taiwan's weather bureau as the second-strongest typhoon level, was expected to approach the coast of the northeastern county of Yilan with...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."Politicsread more
Charles Evans, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told CNBC Monday that he was "open-minded" when asked about the right level for interest rates in the U.S.
"I'm definitely open minded about what the right level of the federal funds rate target is to have appropriate monetary policy. At the moment I think appropriate monetary policy is somewhat under the neutral rates so that we are providing accommodation," he told CNBC's Annette Weisbach in Frankfurt.
"Over the last six months we've had more challenges getting inflation to 2%, there's more uncertainty, the trade negotiations have been challenging, the European and Chinese growth has been slowing, so it seems a more accommodative stance is a good one for the U.S."
"What we've done already might be sufficient, but I'm open minded to suggestions that we might need more, at the moment I'm going to be looking at the data," he said, specifying inflation and labor market data as key metrics.
Evans' comments come after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved a quarter-point interest rate cut earlier in September but offered few indications on whether further reductions are ahead with individual policymakers divided on what to do next.
In July, Evans said a "couple" of rate cuts were needed to get the inflation rate near the bank's 2% target. In September, the annual inflation rate stood at 1.7%.