Fed's Charles Evans says 'open-minded' about right level for interest rates

Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's tech ambition is 'unstoppable' — with or without the...

China has put in place national plans to become a leader in areas such as AI and to foster homegrown industries that it has typically relied on the U.S. for.

Technologyread more

Two indicators for China's manufacturing activity beat...

China's official manufacturing PMI was 49.8 for September, while the private Caixin/Markit survey was 51.4 — both exceeded expectations.

China Economyread more

Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, plans to close most of its Asia,...

Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.

Retailread more

Budweiser APAC surges about 4% in its IPO, the second biggest...

Budweiser shares opened at 27.40 Hong Kong dollars ($3.49) a share, above its IPO pricing of HK$27 per share.

Asia Marketsread more

Restricting investment into Chinese firms could hit US as hard as...

Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.

China Economyread more

China state media warn US investment curbs will have 'significant...

The state-owned outlet criticized the move by the U.S. politicians, saying that they "seem to believe that a decoupling from China will be simple" and "won't significantly...

China Economyread more

Pigeons, drones and balloons banned in Beijing so they don't...

Ahead of its 70th anniversary celebrations, China issued a ban on flying kites, captive pigeons and drones over the capital as the country prepares for one of its largest...

China Politicsread more

Inside the Overwatch League

The esports market is projected to exceed $1 billion for the first time in 2019, according to analytics company Newzoo. The Overwatch League, an esports league for the...

Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more

Why Facebook and Amazon have joined the race to bring computing...

Dueling announcements this week from Facebook and Amazon underscore how quickly big tech companies are moving to the next computing interface.

Technologyread more

Taiwan orders markets, schools closed as strong typhoon...

Typhoon Mitag, categorized by Taiwan's weather bureau as the second-strongest typhoon level, was expected to approach the coast of the northeastern county of Yilan with...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Whistleblower will testify 'very soon' as House ramps up Trump...

Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."

Politicsread more

Street fires burn in Hong Kong amid battles between protesters...

Hong Kong police fired a water cannon, rubber bullets and round after round of tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters on Sunday in some of the most widespread and violent...

China Politicsread more
Central Banks

Fed's Charles Evans says 'open-minded' about right level for interest rates

Holly Ellyatt@HollyEllyatt
Key Points
  • Charles Evans, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told CNBC Monday that he was "open-minded" when asked about the right level for interest rates in the U.S.
  • "I'm definitely open minded about what the right level of the federal funds rate target is to have appropriate monetary policy," he said.
  • The U.S. Federal Reserve approved a quarter-point interest rate cut earlier in September.
Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Charles Evans, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told CNBC Monday that he was "open-minded" when asked about the right level for interest rates in the U.S.

"I'm definitely open minded about what the right level of the federal funds rate target is to have appropriate monetary policy. At the moment I think appropriate monetary policy is somewhat under the neutral rates so that we are providing accommodation," he told CNBC's Annette Weisbach in Frankfurt.

"Over the last six months we've had more challenges getting inflation to 2%, there's more uncertainty, the trade negotiations have been challenging, the European and Chinese growth has been slowing, so it seems a more accommodative stance is a good one for the U.S."

"What we've done already might be sufficient, but I'm open minded to suggestions that we might need more, at the moment I'm going to be looking at the data," he said, specifying inflation and labor market data as key metrics.

Evans' comments come after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved a quarter-point interest rate cut earlier in September but offered few indications on whether further reductions are ahead with individual policymakers divided on what to do next.

In July, Evans said a "couple" of rate cuts were needed to get the inflation rate near the bank's 2% target. In September, the annual inflation rate stood at 1.7%.