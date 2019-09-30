China is increasing foreign access to its markets amid reports US may consider curbing investment

Stocks open slightly higher as investors kept an eye on the latest trade developments between the U.S. and China.US Marketsread more
Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro says recent reports that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies are inaccurate.Marketsread more
In a hearing last week, Schiff delivered a self-described "parody" of Trump's call with Ukraine's president using mobster-like language.Politicsread more
The disappointing IPO season has led some to question the lofty valuations of late-stage private companies ahead of their public debuts.Technologyread more
CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...Retailread more
Alphabet has bucked a fall in FANG stocks this month, but one trader sees massive opportunity in a different name.Trading Nationread more
"This is a coup d'etat," the White House trade advisor says of impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
Recent polls show a larger share of the public backs the House Democratic probe into Trump's alleged abuses of power related to Ukraine.Politicsread more
Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.Retailread more
As part of the deal, Verizon will acquire some of Jaunt's software and technology, among other assets.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Hacks like the Capital One data breach — confirmed to be the work of an Amazon employee who took advantage of cloud services technology — has increased corporate fears about...Technology Executive Councilread more
Chinese officials said they are accelerating efforts to open financial markets and encourage foreign flows after reports the White House deliberated limiting U.S. investments in China.
"It is necessary to further expand the high-level two-way opening of the financial industry, encourage overseas financial institutions and funds to enter the domestic financial market, and enhance the vitality and competitiveness of China's financial system," the Financial Stability Development Committee of the State Council said in a statement on Sunday.
The comment came after reports on Friday said Trump administration officials are considering ways to limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China, including delisting Chinese companies from American stock exchanges and preventing U.S. government pension funds from investing in the Chinese market. One of the options is blocking all U.S. financial investments in Chinese companies, CNBC reported.
U.S. Treasury assistant secretary for public affairs, Monica Crowley, said in a statement over the weekend that "the administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time."
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro called the reports "fake news," saying in an interview with CNBC that "over half of it was highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false."
Still, the latest tensions came at a crucial time as the U.S. looks for more leverage in trade talks, which restart on Oct. 10 in Washington. China state media said on Sunday possible investment curbs is U.S' latest attempt to decouple from China, which will have "significant repercussions."
President Donald Trump is sticking to his hard stance on China, saying in a tweet on Monday, "We are winning, and we will win."
U.S. and global financial institutions have gradually increased their exposure to the Chinese market over the years. The flagship bond benchmark Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index started adding Chinese bonds this year. Global stock index provider MSCI has included more than $1.9 trillion worth of mainland Chinese A-shares to its key emerging markets index.