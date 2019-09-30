Euro extends drop after report on German growth cuts

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket Monday.Market Insiderread more
The euro extended its fall on Monday and headed for a new two-year low after Reuters reported that Germany's leading economic institutes had revised down their growth forecast for Europe's biggest economy for this year.
The single currency weakened 0.3% to as low as $1.0906 after the story was published, which cited sources with knowledge of the institutes' decision.
The euro hit its weakest since 2017 last week, at $1.0904, weighed down by dollar strength and concerns about an economic downturn in the euro zone.
It also extended losses against sterling, falling half a percent to 88.56 pence.