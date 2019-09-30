Euro extends drop after report on German growth cuts

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Apple, Bed Bath...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket Monday.

Market Insiderread more

Restricting investment into Chinese firms could hit US as hard as...

Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.

China Economyread more

Peter Navarro: Reports that US would restrict Chinese companies...

Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro says recent reports that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies are inaccurate.

Marketsread more

Trump asks if Schiff should face 'arrest for treason' over...

"Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to...

Politicsread more

CVS suspends sales of Zantac brand and generic heartburn drug...

CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...

Retailread more

Navarro, in combative CNBC interview, says Congress 'declared...

"This is a coup d'etat," the White House trade advisor says of impeachment inquiry.

Politicsread more

Whistleblower will testify 'very soon' as House ramps up Trump...

Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."

Politicsread more

Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, plans to close most of its Asia,...

Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.

Retailread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

U.S. stock futures point to a higher Monday open on Wall Street on the last day of the third quarter.

Marketsread more

JP Morgan expects Apple shares to rise over 20% on better than...

Apple's "sales of its new line of iPhone are "stronger than muted expectations," J.P. Morgan said.

Investingread more

Musk outlines Starship plans, aiming for orbit in six months and...

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is slated to give an updated presentation on the company's Starship rocket on Saturday.

Investing in Spaceread more

One FANG stock could rally another 40% before it gets overvalued,...

Alphabet has bucked a fall in FANG stocks this month, but one trader sees massive opportunity in a different name.

Trading Nationread more
Currencies

Euro extends drop after report on German growth cuts

Euro notes and coins
Danita Delimont | Getty Images

The euro extended its fall on Monday and headed for a new two-year low after Reuters reported that Germany's leading economic institutes had revised down their growth forecast for Europe's biggest economy for this year.

The single currency weakened 0.3% to as low as $1.0906 after the story was published, which cited sources with knowledge of the institutes' decision.

The euro hit its weakest since 2017 last week, at $1.0904, weighed down by dollar strength and concerns about an economic downturn in the euro zone.

It also extended losses against sterling, falling half a percent to 88.56 pence.