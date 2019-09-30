The family of the Facebook employee who committed suicide has hired a law firm to investigate

Skip Navigation
Don't expect calm markets in October, usually a month for wild...

October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.

Marketsread more

Here's why the Forever 21 bankruptcy could be really bad news for...

Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S. The apparel retailer has 815 stores...

Retailread more

Who pays the most under Bernie Sanders' 'inequality tax' plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.

Wealthread more

House Democrats subpoena Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in...

In a letter to Giuliani, the heads of three House committees asked for information related to efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.

Politicsread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Wall Street ended a volatile quarter on a high note amid U.S.-China trade optimism.

Marketsread more

Law firm investigating Facebook suicide on behalf of family

A law firm representing the family of the Facebook employee who committed suicide this month announced it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Technologyread more

California man charged in elaborate Chinese spy operation

A California man has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent as part of an elaborate FBI sting operation targeting Chinese intelligence operatives working in the...

U.S. Newsread more

Bolton warns, amid stalled talks, that North Korea will never...

John Bolton said Monday that it would be unacceptable for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to possess nuclear warheads.

Defenseread more

Amazon aims to bring cashierless Go tech to airports and movie...

Amazon wants to popularize its Go cashierless checkout technology by retrofitting existing businesses with it. It's in talks with airport retailers, movie theaters, and...

Technologyread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Tuesday

We'll get manufacturing data and speeches from Federal Reserve members on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month and quarter.

Marketsread more

Apple would have paid $1.4 billion more under Sanders' inequality...

Many tech companies wouldn't be affected by Sanders' proposal because they tend to pay employees high salaries. But Amazon and Apple would be notable exceptions.

Technologyread more

'Strike pay' kicks in at $250 a week for GM union members as...

Industry analysts expect increased financial burden on the striking workers, some of whom have been saving months in anticipation for a potential work stoppage, could be a...

Autosread more
Tech

The family of the Facebook employee who committed suicide has hired a law firm to investigate

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • A law firm representing the family of the Facebook employee who committed suicide this month announced it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the death. 
  • Sanford Heisler Sharp represents the family of Qin Chen, the Facebook employee who committed suicide at the company's Menlo Park, California, headquarters on Sept. 19.
  • Sanford Heisler Sharp is currently running ads on Facebook that are being shown to users in California encouraging anyone with information about the death to reach out. 
Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

A law firm representing the family of the Facebook employee who committed suicide this month announced it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

"We're trying to sort through all the information to secure the truth," Qiaojing Ella Zheng, senior counsel at Sanford Heisler Sharp, told CNBC on Monday.

Sanford Heisler Sharp represents the family of Qin Chen, the Facebook employee who committed suicide at the company's Menlo Park, California, headquarters on Sept. 19. Zheng said the firm has spoken with community members and has met with Facebook and its attorneys.

Sanford Heisler Sharp is currently running ads on Facebook that are being shown to users in California encouraging anyone with information about the death to reach out.

"We're looking for anybody who might have relevant information," Zheng said. "That could be Facebook employees or community members. Anyone with information we welcome them to contact us."

Facebook confirmed Chen's death was a suicide in a statement after numerous people gathered outside the company's headquarters on Thursday to demand "justice for Qin."

Facebook declined to comment on the Sanford Heisler Sharp investigation. There are rumors that Qin may have endured bullying at Facebook, said Bill Young, who was one of the volunteers that organized the protest. However, Young was not an employee, and he said most of the protesters were not Facebook employees either.

"We are saddened by the tragic news that we lost one of our employees, Qin Chen, to suicide last week at our Menlo Park headquarters," a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement. "And, we are doing everything we can to support his family and loved ones during this time."

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.