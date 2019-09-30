If your iPhone camera stopped working, try updating to the just-released version of iOS 13

Investors are not ready to call this month's surge in value stocks a turning point for the depressed area of the market.Marketsread more
Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S. The apparel retailer has 815 stores...Retailread more
The disappointing IPO season has led some to question the lofty valuations of late-stage private companies ahead of their public debuts.Technologyread more
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate rules would mean he would have to take up impeachment if the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.Politicsread more
WeWork has announced it will withdraw its S-1 filing as it seeks to postpone its highly anticipated initial public offering.Technologyread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.Wealthread more
Apple released iOS 13.1.2 on Monday that will help address several bugs, including one that stopped the camera from working properly.Technologyread more
In a hearing last week, Schiff delivered a self-described "parody" of Trump's call with Ukraine's president using mobster-like language.Politicsread more
Boeing is adopting a series of organizational changes aimed at improving safety after two 737 Max crashes killed 346 people.Aerospace & Defenseread more
"We will remain the world's premier fighting force, respected by our friends and feared by our adversaries," Milley said during his remarks.Defenseread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Apple on Monday released iOS 13.1.2, the third update since it began rolling out iOS 13 on Sept. 19.
It fixes more bugs, so you should install it, particularly if you've found some features on your iPhone are acting weird.
iOS 13.1.2 fixes an issue where the iPhone's camera might not work at all. It also addresses a "bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup," according to the changelog. The release also patches bugs related to the flashlight not opening properly, display calibration issues, a problem related to running shortcuts on the HomePod and a bug where the iPhone's Bluetooth connection could be lost in some cars.
You can install iOS 13.1.2 by opening Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.