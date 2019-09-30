Skip Navigation
Tech

If your iPhone camera stopped working, try updating to the just-released version of iOS 13

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple released iOS 13.1.2 on Monday, the third update since it launched iOS 13 on Sept. 19.
  • The release continues to fix bugs in the latest iPhone software, including one where the camera might not work.
  • You can install iOS 13.1.2 by going to Settings > General > Software update on your iPhone.
Tim Cook announces the iPhone 11 at a launch event in Cupertino, Calif on Sept. 10, 2019.
Source: Apple

Apple on Monday released iOS 13.1.2, the third update since it began rolling out iOS 13 on Sept. 19.

It fixes more bugs, so you should install it, particularly if you've found some features on your iPhone are acting weird.

iOS 13.1.2 fixes an issue where the iPhone's camera might not work at all. It also addresses a "bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup," according to the changelog. The release also patches bugs related to the flashlight not opening properly, display calibration issues, a problem related to running shortcuts on the HomePod and a bug where the iPhone's Bluetooth connection could be lost in some cars.

You can install iOS 13.1.2 by opening Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.

