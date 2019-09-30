After 38 years of marriage Jay Leno says this is the key to success

Jay Leno may be known for his affinity for cars — his auto collection includes over 100 vehicles — but his biggest commitment is to his wife of 38 years, Mavis.

In a recent Q&A interview with The Wall Street Journal, Leno said, "I always tell people that you should marry the person you wish you could have been. That's a pretty good goal."

He says he's learned a key lesson: "The secret to a long marriage is realizing there's nothing really worth fighting about."

The two met in 1976 The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, where Leno was performing. Despite the length of their union, Leno revealed in a 2014 interview with the Los Angeles Times that their decision to get married wasn't a romantic one – he didn't even get Mavis an engagement ring until years later, because they had just bought a house at the time. Instead, they married because Jay had his own insurance policy and wanted it to include Mavis in case something happened to him.

"Might as well get married," he says he thought. They had a small wedding with just a few friends in attendance.