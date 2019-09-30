JP Morgan upgrades euro zone stocks to overweight, downgrades US

J.P. Morgan has upgraded euro zone stocks to "overweight" while downgrading their U.S. counterparts to "neutral," reversing a long-standing position.

In a note to clients Monday, Head of Global and European Equity Strategy Mislav Matejka said analysts saw a "tactical opportunity" for the euro zone to catch up, but accepted that there are "clear risks" to the call, most notably the danger of a no-deal Brexit.

Matejka highlighted that euro zone equities are under-owned at present on account of a significant spell of underperformance, having lost 20% against the U.S. over 18 months. The note uses the benchmark MSCI euro zone and U.S. indexes relative in U.S. dollar terms.

He suggested that now "could present a good entry point" with the euro zone sector neutral price-to-earnings ratio "close to outright cheap territory."

Key to the potential for an uptick in Europe, Matejka indicated, is an acceleration of money supply and the potential for fiscal stimulus.