Mark Cuban: 'I have close to a billion dollars in Amazon stock'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has made it known he's a big investor in Amazon, but he offered insight Monday into how sizable his position is.
"I have close to a billion dollars in Amazon stock," Cuban said in a Fox Business Network interview. "It's my biggest holding."
Cuban told CNBC in May that Netflix and Amazon were his two biggest holdings, but he didn't at the time disclose the amount he held.
"It's been that way for years," he said at the time.
Last year, Cuban said he had "maybe four" dividend stocks, two short positions and Netflix and Amazon.
"I've got a whole lot of cash on the sidelines," Cuban said in August 2018, citing uncertainty in the broader market and U.S. debt levels.
Cuban also has openly discussed an independent bid for president, but he told Fox Business Network that his family "voted it down."
"If you can change their mind, I'm all in," he said.
Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."