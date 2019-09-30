Skip Navigation
Tech

Mark Cuban: 'I have close to a billion dollars in Amazon stock'

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Key Points
  • Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban offered insight into how much Amazon stock he owns.
  • "I have close to a billion dollars in Amazon stock," the Dallas Mavericks owner says in a Fox Business Network interview.
  • "It's my biggest holding," he adds.
Mark Cuban, chairman and chief executive officer of Axs TV, speaks during the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. SALT brings together investors, policy experts, politicians and business leaders to network and share ideas to unlock growth opportunities in finance, economics, entrepreneurship, public policy, technology and philanthropy.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has made it known he's a big investor in Amazon, but he offered insight Monday into how sizable his position is.

"I have close to a billion dollars in Amazon stock," Cuban said in a Fox Business Network interview. "It's my biggest holding."

Cuban told CNBC in May that Netflix and Amazon were his two biggest holdings, but he didn't at the time disclose the amount he held.

"It's been that way for years," he said at the time.

Last year, Cuban said he had "maybe four" dividend stocks, two short positions and Netflix and Amazon.

"I've got a whole lot of cash on the sidelines," Cuban said in August 2018, citing uncertainty in the broader market and U.S. debt levels.

Cuban also has openly discussed an independent bid for president, but he told Fox Business Network that his family "voted it down."

"If you can change their mind, I'm all in," he said.

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

VIDEO0:5600:56
My biggest positions are Netflix and Amazon: Mark Cuban
Halftime Report
