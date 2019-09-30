Navarro, in a combative CNBC interview, says 'Congress has declared war on this president'

Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC on Monday that House Democrats "declared war on this president" when they opened an impeachment inquiry.

But while defending President Donald Trump over the whistleblower complaint fallout, Navarro found himself on the defensive in a "Squawk Box" interview, refusing to answer many of the direct questions about whether the White House had ever considered restricting U.S. investments in China.

Navarro come out swinging during the interview, calling House impeachment efforts "a coup d'etat."

"I think it's war," Navarro added. "The Congress has declared war on this president, the electoral process and the American people."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week announced the Democratic-led House will start an impeachment inquiry into Trump over alleged abuses of power concerning the president's potential efforts to push Ukraine to investigate the son of Democratic presidential frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Navarro characterized recent reports that the U.S. was considering restrictions on Chinese companies as grossly inaccurate and "fake news."

"That story, which appeared in Bloomberg, I've read it far more carefully than it was written," Navarro told CNBC. "Over half of it was highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false."

Several news outlets, including CNBC, reported Friday that the White House was thinking about ways to cut off the flow of American dollars to China and Chinese companies.

Navarro, director of the National Trade Council at the White House, said that any reports that are not on the record with a Trump administration officials are not to be believed. He did not answer a question on whether he has ever conducted not-for-attribution briefings with reporters.

However, Navarro refused to answer repeated follow up questions on whether the administration had even considered any thing like the reported investment restrictions.