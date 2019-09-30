Pigeons, drones and balloons banned in Beijing so they don't disrupt National Day

China has put in place national plans to become a leader in areas such as AI and to foster homegrown industries that it has typically relied on the U.S. for.Technologyread more
Ahead of China's 70th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, Beijing issued a ban on flying kites, drones and captive pigeons over the capital as the country prepared for one of its largest military parades ever.
President Xi Jinping will be overseeing a massive parade of the armed forces through central Beijing on Tuesday. As part of the ceremony on Oct. 1, which marks 70 years of the Communist Party's rule, Xi will address more than 100,000 people in what state media has called a "mass pageantry."
The announcement to ban flying objects was made more than two weeks ago.
Beijing has been on high security alert, as the capital prepares for the big day. Huge red banners rallying the people for the "China dream" have been hung on buildings throughout the city.
The country's Great Firewall — its online censorship system — has also been strengthened as it continues to place tight controls on internet access.
In mid September, Chinese news agency Xinhua News reported that Tiananmen Square was closed to visitors a few weekends ahead of the festivities.
The square holds great symbolism as it was where founding father Mao Zedong announced the founding of the People's Republic of China 70 years ago. It was also where a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters took place 30 years ago.
Some roads and subway stations were also reportedly closed, as was access to buildings along the parade route.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.