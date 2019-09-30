Police investigate threat at Amazon facility in New Jersey

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Wall Street is not buying into a resurgence for value stocks just...

Investors are not ready to call this month's surge in value stocks a turning point for the depressed area of the market.

Marketsread more

Here's why the Forever 21 bankruptcy could be really bad news for...

Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S. The apparel retailer has 815 stores...

Retailread more

This year's disappointing IPO class is causing a 'reckoning'...

The disappointing IPO season has led some to question the lofty valuations of late-stage private companies ahead of their public debuts.

Technologyread more

McConnell: 'I would have no choice but to take it up' if House...

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate rules would mean he would have to take up impeachment if the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Politicsread more

WeWork pulls IPO filing

WeWork has announced it will withdraw its S-1 filing as it seeks to postpone its highly anticipated initial public offering.

Technologyread more

Who pays the most under Bernie Sanders' 'inequality tax' plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.

Wealthread more

If your iPhone camera stopped working, update to latest version...

Apple released iOS 13.1.2 on Monday that will help address several bugs, including one that stopped the camera from working properly.

Technologyread more

Trump asks if Schiff should face 'arrest for treason' over...

In a hearing last week, Schiff delivered a self-described "parody" of Trump's call with Ukraine's president using mobster-like language.

Politicsread more

Boeing adopts streamlined safety protocols after 737 Max crashes

Boeing is adopting a series of organizational changes aimed at improving safety after two 737 Max crashes killed 346 people.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Trump watches as Gen. Mark Milley becomes chairman of Joint...

"We will remain the world's premier fighting force, respected by our friends and feared by our adversaries," Milley said during his remarks.

Defenseread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

McConnell to Trump: China trade war has been 'very tough'...

"I hope we can get a conclusion to this sometime soon because rural America really needs it," says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Politicsread more
Tech

Police investigate threat at Amazon facility in New Jersey

Chris Eudaily
Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Employees at an Amazon facility in Carteret, New Jersey, are evacuated Monday as authorities investigate a threat.
  • The Middlesex County Sheriff's Department is at the scene with bomb-sniffing K-9s.
  • Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden tells WNBC that the evacuation is "a purely precautionary measure."
An image from Google Maps shows the Amazon fulfillment center at 8003 Industrial Hwy, Carteret, NJ.
Source: Google

Employees at an Amazon facility in Carteret, New Jersey, were evacuated Monday as authorities investigate a threat.

The Middlesex County Sheriff's Department is at the scene with bomb-sniffing K-9s. It's unclear what prompted authorities to evacuate the facility.

"As a purely precautionary measure, law enforcement authorities have evacuated the Amazon facility off of [New Jersey Turnpike] exit 12 on Industrial Highway in Carteret's industrial district after they received a threat," Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden told WNBC.

The FBI office in Newark referred questions to local authorities. Representatives from Amazon weren't immediately available for comment.

The 1 million-square-foot center, launched in 2015, has thousands of employees who fulfill orders for residents in nearby areas. It's one of several fulfillment centers run by Amazon in New Jersey.

VIDEO19:1619:16
How Amazon fends off unions as labor rights groups rally workers to protest
Tech