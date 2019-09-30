Rogue fears rise inside corporations as hacks evolve into 'home invasions'

Employees work in an IBM X-Force Cyber Command tactical operation center inside the C-TOC Big Rig freight truck used to train corporate teams in how to respond to cybersecurity incidents.

When it comes to cybersecurity, corporations are in a catch-22. Most say they are better prepared than they were a year ago to confront cyberattacks — cybersecurity is the No. 1 technology spending line item — but at the same time, technology executives fear more kinds of attacks, and attacks hitting closer to home, from sources including rogue employees and rogue vendors.

The percentage of technology executives who said state-sponsored cyberwarfare was the most dangerous cyberthreat their company faced declined from 38% to 26% in the third-quarter 2019 CNBC Technology Executive Council survey. But concerns about rogue employees rose, from 14% to over 18% of executives citing it as the biggest danger. And for the first time, rogue vendors showed up in the results, with near-6% of tech executives saying this was their biggest cyberthreat.

The rising fears related to rogue employees comes in the wake of the July cyberattack on Capital One, in which more than 100 million customer accounts were stolen by a former Amazon employee — Amazon Web Services provide cloud computing to the financial services company. The CNBC Technology Executive Council survey for the third quarter 2019 was conducted from Sept. 9–Sept. 22 among 54 council members.

The role of the individual rogue employee sets that hack apart from other high-profile recent incidents, such as the Equifax and Marriott International attacks, which featured state-sponsored actors.

"This situation does bring this type of hack to mind with us," said Xerox chief information security officer Alissa Abdullah, a member of the CNBC Technology Executive Council. "Every breach disclosed reminds of things we need to either shore up in our own areas or further verify that we are doing enough. ... This is just a reminder that these type of incidents are happening all around us. The disclosure of an incident isn't the first time it has happened, nor is it isolated, so no CISO (chief information security officer) should think 'it can't happen to me,'" she said.

The survey was conducted well before the DoorDash data breach, which was revealed last Thursday, but an unauthorized third-party service provider blamed in that cyberattack highlights the risks posed by vendors.

What is the most dangerous cyberthreat to your company or organization?

"Encryption is failing us," said Tom Kellermann, chief cybersecurity officer of Carbon Black, a member of the CNBC Technology Executive Council.

Kellermann said that while companies are spending more on cybersecurity and may be better prepared, "most companies are insufficiently prepared to mitigate cybercrime."

According to Carbon Black research, the hacker community has dramatically increased its organization and level of sophistication in 2019. Most cyber-intrusions are no longer "smash-and-grab burglaries" but rather they escalate into "home invasions."

Victimized corporations' networks are used to attack their customers and partners via what Kellermann called "island hopping," which is occurring 51% of the time. Recent attacks that were a result of island hopping, including the attacks against 24 towns and cities in Texas; the Marriott International breach and, most notably, the Chinese Cloud Hopper campaign reportedly targeted companies including IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprises to attack their customers.