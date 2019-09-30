Support for Trump impeachment inquiry jumps after Democrats launch probe, polls say

Stocks open slightly higher as investors kept an eye on the latest trade developments between the U.S. and China.US Marketsread more
Public support for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump jumped in the days after Democrats announced a probe into his conduct.
Several recent polls show a larger share of the U.S. public — in one case a majority — backs the probe into Trump's alleged abuses of power. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House will focus its inquiry on the president's efforts to get Ukraine's president to investigate the family of Joe Biden, one of his top rivals for the White House in 2020, and accusations that the White House tried to cover up records of a call between the leaders.
The apparent shift in sentiment on impeachment comes as Democrats try to limit potential 2020 electoral backlash from moving forward with proceedings. Pelosi had called impeachment "divisive" until support for an inquiry swelled within her caucus. Meanwhile, Trump allies argue the proceedings could help the president and Republicans running against pro-impeachment Democrats in swing districts.
Here are results from a few of the surveys on impeachment taken after Pelosi announced the House would start an inquiry on Tuesday:
As they start the probe, Democrats are trying to balance a desire to show they are taking their time to find facts with a reluctance to let an impeachment inquiry drag on for too long. It is unclear whether longer proceedings would help the president politically.
Impeachment supporters have argued the president abused his power and compromised national security by urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son who sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. A whistleblower complaint at the center of the inquiry raises concerns about the president abusing his power to encourage foreign interference in the 2020 election.
The whistleblower also outlines Trump administration efforts to "lock down" records of Trump's July call with Zelensky. Facing pressure as support for impeachment mounted last week, the administration released both a summary of the call and a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.
Meanwhile, Democrats have raised questions about whether Trump's push to investigate the Bidens relates to his decision earlier this year to temporarily withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.
The president tweeted on Monday that the probe is "The Greatest Witch Hunt in the history of our Country!"
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the polls.